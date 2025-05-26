Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother and daughter arrested after death of baby at illegal daycare center in California

Maria Cleotilde Marquez, 62, and her daughter, Johanna Marquez, 35, face manslaughter and abuse charges

Andrea Cavallier
in New York
Monday 26 May 2025 12:29 EDT
A view of the 100 block of Hillcrest Road in Royal Oaks, California where an illegal daycare was in operation
A view of the 100 block of Hillcrest Road in Royal Oaks, California where an illegal daycare was in operation (Google Street View)

A mother and daughter in California are facing involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges after an infant was found dead at an unlicensed daycare they were operating.

Maria Cleotilde Marquez, 62, and her daughter, Johanna Marquez, 35, were taken into custody after the incident on Saturday, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence near 100 Hillcrest Road in Royal Oaks around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call about a baby that wasn’t breathing.

A three-month-old baby was found unconscious and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

A mother and daughter have been arrested after allegedly running an unlicensed daycare.
A mother and daughter have been arrested after allegedly running an unlicensed daycare. (Google Street View)

Investigators discovered the home was operating as an unlicensed daycare that cared for up to 30 children of various ages at a time, officials said in a news release.

Marquez and her daughter, both operators of the unlicensed facility, were arrested with investigators saying the duo are believed to have contributed to the death of the baby.

Details of how the baby died or what role the daycare providers played in the death remain unclear.

Both mother and daughter were booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter, felony child endangerment, and operating a childcare facility without a license. Their bail has been set at $50,000 each.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in