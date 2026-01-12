The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A California mother has been convicted of murder in the death of her two-year-old daughter after the child drowned in a swimming pool while her mom was drunk and chatting with men on dating apps, prosecutors said.

Kelle Anne Brassart, 45, was found guilty last week of second-degree murder and felony child endangerment in the drowning death of her daughter, Daniellé Pires, at their home in Turlock, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. She now faces 15 years to life in prison.

On September 12, Turlock police were called to the home after Brassart dialed 911 and reported that her daughter was floating in the backyard pool.

When officers arrived, they pulled the child’s “lifeless body” from the water and attempted life-saving measures. Daniellé was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers noticed that Brassart was “displaying signs of impairment,” prosecutors said. “Detectives immediately began an investigation into the death.”

open image in gallery Kelle Anne Brassart, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony child endangerment in the death of her daughter, Daniellé Pires ( Turlock Police Department )

“Investigators found that after calling for help, Brassart ‘remained in the home and never attempted to rescue Daniellé,’” District Attorney Jeff Laugero said. Instead, she remained inside the home after calling for help.

Home surveillance footage showed that the toddler had been left unattended in the backyard for an extended period of time before entering the pool and drowning. During that time, Brassart was in her bedroom for about 45 minutes using her phone to message men she had met on dating apps, prosecutors said.

Brassart told investigators she could not reach her daughter because of a leg injury and claimed she was confined to a wheelchair. However, evidence presented at trial contradicted that claim.

“Video evidence was introduced at trial showing her walking and standing without the use of a wheelchair prior to the drowning,” Laugero said.

Prosecutors also noted that Brassart had crutches and a walking boot inside the home and introduced footage showing her driving and attending nail appointments in the days before the incident.

Officers found empty liquor bottles throughout the home, and a blood alcohol test later revealed Brassart’s level measured 0.246 percent at the time of the incident – more than three times California’s legal driving limit.

The child’s father, Daniel Pires, who was at work when the drowning occurred, had allegedly asked Brassart not to drink alcohol while caring for their daughter, the Turlock Journal reported. Court records show Brassart had also been ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“This is a case where the defendant knew, and she didn’t care,” prosecuting Deputy District Attorney Sara Sousa said during the trial. “She didn’t care that her daughter was at risk; she didn’t care that she wasn’t watching her, because all she wanted to do was be selfish and get drunk.”

Jurors also heard evidence that Brassart had previously been advised in parenting classes about the dangers of leaving toddlers unsupervised.

“She not only failed in her duty to care for her child, but she did it in a way that was so reckless and indifferent to human life that her conduct amounted to second-degree murder,” Sousa said after the verdict.

Brassart is scheduled to be sentenced February 5.