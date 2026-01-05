93-year-old California man arrested for allegedly shooting wife in their car

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 93-year-old man has been arrested in California after shooting his wife in their car, police say.

Richard Hocking rang the police and turned himself in following the incident on January 3, in the Bay Area city of Fremont, in what was the city’s first homicide of 2026.

According to the Fremont Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:22 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and detained the nonagenarian, who was found by his own care. Inside the car, the officers found the body of an 86-year-old woman.

The woman, identified as Hocking’s wife, was pronounced dead at the scene and a gun was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Hocking was placed into custody and transported back to the Fremont Police Department, where he provided a statement to the police detailing his motive for the crime, investigators say.

Details of his motive have not been shared. The Independent has contacted Fremont Police for further information.

Hocking was subsequently booked into custody for homicide with a gun-related enhancement.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing the case and the respective evidence.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing, police said.