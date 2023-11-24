Jogger charged with killing homeless man who was blocking sidewalk

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A California jogger allegedly filmed himself fatally shooting a homeless man who was blocking his path on a sidewalk, according to charges filed against the man.

Craig Sumner Elliott, 68, was jogging with two dogs and a pushcart in Garden Grove, Orange County when he is accused of confronting the victim who was asleep on the sidewalk.

Mr Elliott prodded Antonio Garcia Avalos, 40, with the cart, which caused him to throw a shoe at him, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say that Mr Elliott, who had recorded the incident, ducked the shoe, grabbed a gun from his cart and fired three shots.

“Elliott is accused of recording Avalos and grabbing a handgun from his pushcart,” the DA office said in a statement.

First responders were called to the scene, which is just a mile away from Disneyland, and Avalos was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Elliot, who officials say had a concealed carry permit for the gun, was arrested on Friday and released after posting a $100,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned on 15 December.

He has been charged with felony voluntary manslaughter and could face a 21-year state prison sentence if convicted.

“This is a tragic set of circumstances that unfolded in the worst possible way over a minor inconvenience of a blocked sidewalk, and a man is dead as a result,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

“This case is a stark reminder that taking the law into your own hands is never the answer and that there are consequences for your actions.”