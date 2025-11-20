The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 19-year-old student at the University of California, Berkeley, has died in a suspected drowning during an off-campus fraternity pool party.

Emergency personnel responded to a call at around 11:30 p.m. about an unresponsive person who had possibly drowned. The Berkeley Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the student to a hospital, where he was listed as being in a “critical condition”, but later died.

Police said more than 300 people were at the Friday night party at the Alpha Delta Phi house on Prospect Street, Berkeley, when the man was found unresponsive.

In a statement emailed to The Independent, Berkeley Police Department officer Byron White said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and the wider campus community. The harm felt by this tragic loss is profound.”

The Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house in Berkeley, California ( Google )

Describing the incident, he added: “On the night of the 911 call, officers found a large party underway at the fraternity, with an estimated attendance of more than 300 people. Officers observed conditions consistent with overcrowding and heavy alcohol consumption.”

He said that as a result, the department had issued a civil notice of violation, “relating to public nuisances during loud and unruly gatherings”.

Berkeley Police Department said it doesn’t suspect foul play, and also said it does not believe the incident was related to hazing – initiation rituals that humiliate, abuse, or endanger new members, often under the guise of building brotherhood. It is widely criticized as harmful and has been illegal in California since the death of a student in 2006.

However, the fraternity has been cited for overcrowding and noise violations, and its events permit has been revoked. Meanwhile, a separate case is being referred to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of potential charges against the fraternity’s safety coordinator.

"Our thoughts are with the student, their family, loved ones and friends during this time," UC Berkeley officials said in a statement.

"We are following our protocols to offer support to [the student’s] family."

The fraternity house is commonly referred to by students as “Aquadelt” because it is the only fraternity house in the area with a swimming pool, according to The LA Times.

A fraternity spokesperson told The Independent: “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and friends. The individual is not a member of Alpha Delta Phi, however, the fraternity is working closely with the university and local authorities.

“The fraternity suspended the chapter immediately following the initial reports. As this remains an active investigation, we do not have additional details to provide.”

The Independent has contacted the university and the local fire department for further comment.