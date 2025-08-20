A mother of three was randomly shot and killed outside her California home. A decade later, the murder suspect has finally been arrested

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Authorities have arrested a California man suspected of murdering two people, over a decade after their deaths — including an innocent bystander killed in front of her children.

Maria Soza, 32, was standing outside her San Francisco home with her three children when she was struck and killed by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting in 2015.

The other victim killed in the shooting was 38-year-old Donte Glenn of San Francisco.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced they had finally arrested a suspect in the cold cases.

Anthony James Tyree, 34, also known as “Dot Diggla,” has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Tyree was arrested Monday at his home in Pittsburg, California, after homicide cold case investigators linked him to the shooting. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the San Francisco Hall of Justice.

open image in gallery Maria Soza was standing outside her San Francisco home with her three children when she was struck and killed by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting in 2015 ( GoFundMe )

The shootings unfolded on January 27, 2015, when two vehicles sped through the Bayview District neighborhood near Revere Avenue and Ingalls Street.

According to prosecutors, Tyree was a passenger in the Dodge pickup when he and another passenger opened fire on a black Infinity SUV.

“Mr. Tyree and another passenger opened fire at the Infinity and its occupants,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote. “The barrage of bullets hit and wounded the driver of the Infinity, and hit and killed the passenger. A stray bullet from the shooting hit and killed a woman standing outside her residence with her family.”

That woman was Soza, who family members said in a GoFundMe campaign had just returned from picking her children, aged 13, 8, and 3, from school, when the shooting occured. She collapsed in front of her children, before being rushed to a hospital where she died.

Minutes after Soza was shot, the other victim, Glenn, was found with multiple gunshot wounds after trying to get help at The Old Clam House restaurant on Bayshore Boulevard, CBS News reported. He died before reaching a hospital.

The case remained unsolved for years, until last summer, when San Francisco police homicide cold case detectives reopened the investigation. By August 2024, investigators developed probable cause linking Tyree to the two murders.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at Tyree’s Pittsburg home, where they said they located an AR-15-style ghost gun hidden in his bedroom.

He was taken into custody and is being held at San Francisco County Jail. Prosecutors said they will seek to keep him detained without bail, citing the danger he poses to the public.

“This arrest is the result of tireless work by our homicide cold case unit,” Jenkins said. “We will now fight to secure justice for Maria Soza, Donte Glenn, and their families.”