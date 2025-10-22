The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Southern California couple who lured the man’s former lover from a bar and killed her in a jealous rage will spend decades in prison, authorities said.

Margarita Jimenez, 34, of Oxnard, and Jorge Garfias, 38, of Ventura, were convicted of murdering 35-year-old Yanelly Vargas – a woman he had once been romantically involved with.

Prosecutors said Jimenez’s discovery of text messages and photos between her boyfriend and Vargas ignited the violence that ended Vargas’ life.

Jimenez reportedly became enraged after seeing the communication between the two that gave her the impression that they had resumed a relationship, the Ventura County Star reported.

“I felt anger, I felt betrayed, I felt lied to,” Jimenez testified during the trial.

open image in gallery In court, Vargas’ loved ones described her as a devoted mother with a bright smile and generous spirit — a woman whose loss left ‘a void that will never be filled ( GoFundMe )

According to Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick, Garfias lured Vargas outside an Oxnard bar on March 17, 2024, and into his truck. He then drove her to a nearby parking lot, where Jimenez claimed she wanted to learn the truth about “what was really going on” between the two of them.

The interrogation became heated and turned physical as Garfias and Jimenez assaulted Vargas and, at one point, chased her when she tried to flee. Jimenez ultimately pulled a handgun from the vehicle and shot Vargas once in the chest.

Police responding to reports of a fight outside a business near East Wooley Road and Industrial Avenue heard a gunshot during the 911 call. When officers arrived, they found Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Surveillance footage captured Jimenez running after Vargas with a handgun before firing. When she tried to shoot again, the gun jammed, authorities said.

open image in gallery Margarita Jimenez, 34, of Oxnard, was convicted of murdering 35-year-old Yanelly Vargas — a woman both she and her boyfriend had once been romantically involved with ( Ventura County District Attorney’s Office )

Investigators found a shell casing, acrylic nails matching Jimenez’s, and a blood-stained yellow rope at the scene. An autopsy showed Vargas had also suffered multiple blunt force injuries and signs of strangulation.

Jimenez and Garfias were arrested on April 3, 2024, and charged the next day.

On September 5, 2025, Jimenez was convicted of first-degree murder. She was sentenced October 21 to 80 years to life in prison. Garfias was also convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life.

In court, Vargas’ loved ones described her as a devoted mother with a bright smile and generous spirit – a woman whose loss left “a void that will never be filled.”

Vargas’ mother, Irene Sandoval, said burying her only child was “a pain no mother should ever have to bear.”

“I lost someone truly special. I lost my everything,” Sandoval said. “There’s a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

open image in gallery Jorge Garfias, 38, of Ventura, lured Yanelly Vargas outside an Oxnard bar on March 17, 2024, to his truck. His girlfriend then pulled a handgun from the vehicle and shot Vargas once in the chest ( Ventura County District Attorney’s Office )

One person spoke in support of Jimenez, urging the court to consider her background. Her cousin, Anna Tiznato, said Jimenez had been a teen mom who overcame domestic violence and raised her children with strong morals.

“I believe Maggie is not beyond redemption,” Tiznato said, noting she now has custody of Jimenez’s children.

Jimenez addressed Vargas’ family directly, saying she was sorry for her actions.

“There’s no excuse,” she said. “I had no right to take the life of Yanelly Vargas.”

Jimenez’s 80-year sentence includes 50 years for the murder charge – doubled due to a prior conviction – plus 25 years for using a firearm and another five years for previous strikes. She will serve her time at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.

Garfias did not speak during sentencing. His request to remain in county jail until after his children’s birthdays was denied. He will serve his sentence at Wasco State Prison.

Both defendants were ordered to pay restitution to Vargas’ family and complete a drug counseling program while in prison.