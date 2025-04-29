The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A vigil turned violent Sunday after an angry mob targeted a home they believed was connected to an alleged serial cat killer — except, they got the wrong house.

Community owners and activists gathered outside a home in Santa Ana, California, believing it belonged to the brother of Alejandro Oliveros Acosta, who is accused of killing several cats throughout the area. Oliveros Acosta was arrested last week but later posted bail, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Police believe Oliveros Acosta lured cats with food, then stepped on them as they approached. Residents have also claimed he injected substances into their cats and hanged them from trees, Fox 11 reports. Police told local outlet KTLA 5 that Oliveros Acosta confessed to the killings while under arrest.

It’s still unclear exactly how many cats may be dead, but police say it’s “a lot.”

open image in gallery A vigil for murdered cats in Santa Ana, California, turned violent after protesters targeted a home they believed was connected to the alleged killer ( Fox 11 )

While the gathering was originally supposed to be a vigil for the animals, the group quickly turned violent. They tried to knock down a fence, pushed their way onto the property and broke the windows, Fox 11 reports. One person even pepper-sprayed the resident. Video captured the moment the mob stormed the house.

But the house has no connection to Oliveros Acosta. Instead, a relative of Oliveros Acosta’s brother-in-law lives there with his family, according to Fox 11.

He said his young children were in the home and terrified.

"The peaceful protesting wasn't so peaceful. They're scaring kids here. It's scaring the whole family,” the resident told Fox 11. “There are kids, seven kids in this house. Two little babies, one that is autistic. You know, breaking our fences… pepper spraying us for no reason. If you did what you did, I didn't know anything about it. You know, when we found out, we were shocked.”

Other residents are now concerned they could face similar harassment if they’re mistaken for Oliveros Acosta. One truck driver told Fox 11 he’s worried “they might do something” to him because he drives a similar truck to Oliveros Acosta.

open image in gallery Alejandro Oliveros Acosta is accused of killing cats in Santa Ana, California, and police said the total is ‘a lot.’ ( Santa Ana Police Department )

Some attendees told Fox 11 they were surprised by the sudden turn of events.

"We did expect a vigil,” one attendee told Fox 11. “We thought it was going to be peaceful, but it did get a little violent here today.”

"I don't think it needs to be like this. I think it should have remained a vigil… I knew it'd be a protest, but I didn't think I'd get violent. I don't think anybody should be touching property," another told the outlet.

Santa Ana police arrived to disperse the crowd after an hour, according to Fox 11.

"While we support the community’s right to peacefully assemble, the Santa Ana Police Department will not tolerate acts of violence, vandalism, or any threats to public safety,” the department said in a statement. “Any damage to life or property will have consequences, and those engaging in criminal behavior will be held accountable."