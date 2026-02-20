The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An American Idol star has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his wife at their home in Ohio.

Caleb Flynn, a 39-year-old former music pastor who appeared on the talent show’s twelfth series, was cuffed on Thursday evening amid an investigation into his wife’s death.

Authorities discovered 37-year-old Ashley Flynn’s body at 2.30 am on Monday, after receiving reports of a burglary at the couple’s home in Tipp City, close to Dayton.

Dispatch logs, obtained by WHIO TV, captured the moment that officers were dispatched to the so-called reporting party’s address.

“Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open,” the dispatcher said.

open image in gallery American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has been accused of killing his wife in a burglary at their home ( Miami County Jail )

Ashely was pronounced dead at the scene, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins told reporters. He also confirmed that there were signs of forced entry at the property and that Ashley had been shot twice.

Caleb Flynn was arrested three days later, on the same day that the couple’s church, the Christian Life Center, announced a celebration of life for Ashley.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the celebration of life service was scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday.

“The family and community deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter,” Adkins told reporters on Thursday. “As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife.

“Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time.”

While appearing on American Idol, Flynn gave a gushing interview about his wife and even compared her to a former star from the show.

open image in gallery Flynn gave a gushing interview about his wife, while appearing on American Idol ( American Idol )

“I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty...I love her,” he said. “My favourite past Idol contestant would probably be Carrie Underwood.

“She’s just absolutely incredible. Love her attitude and just her passion for what she does. And, I promise you, if my wife dyed her hair blonde, she would look just like her.”

Now, Flynn has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Police Chief Adkins.

His late wife, Ashley, was a volleyball coach at Tippecanoe Middle School and also worked as a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, according to a tribute uploaded to Facebook by Tipp City Schools.

“Ashley was a Tippecanoe Middle School volleyball coach, a dedicated substitute teacher, and a former Tipp City Schools teacher,” the tribute read. “She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness, and the positive impact she had on so many—both in and out of the classroom and on the court.

“Our thoughts are with all who are grieving during this difficult time.”

The Independent has contacted the Tipp City Police Department for further comment.