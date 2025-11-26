The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida teenager, who was set to join the U.S. Marines, was shot and killed Saturday night after stepping in to break up a fight at a Burger King where he worked.

Matthew Jackson, 18, was found dead at the fast food restaurant in Jacksonville by officers responding to the shooting at 8:40 p.m, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say Dawud Burritt, 28, got into an argument at the Burger King with another man, Ray Cummings, which escalated into a physical fight.

Jackson, who was working at the time, tried to intervene and was shot when Burritt allegedly pulled out a gun and began firing, witnesses told police.

Cummings was also wounded and taken to hospital but is expected to recover, police said.

open image in gallery Matthew Jackson, 18, was found dead at the Burger King in Jacksonville, Florida where he worked ( GoFundMe )

Burritt was arrested Sunday morning, and faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed burglary. He is being held at the John E. Goode Pretrial Detention Facility in the city.

Matthew Jackson was a senior at Riverside High School and was preparing to be sworn in to the military next week, his heartbroken mother, Natasha Jackson, told News4JAX, a step that would have moved him closer to the future he’d planned. He planned to join the Marines after graduation in May.

On a GoFundMe page, created by Jackson’s family to assist with funeral expenses, his mother described her son as “a light, a protector, and a soul who brought warmth into every room he entered.”

“Matthew loved to cook, and anyone who tasted his food felt the love he put into it,” the post continued.

open image in gallery Dawud Burritt was arrested Sunday morning. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed burglary. ( Jacksonville Sheriff's Office )

“He cared deeply for the people around him, always showing up in the biggest and smallest ways. If you met him once, you remembered him forever. He was truly loved by everyone who crossed his path.”

Burger King also issued a statement Sunday night.“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and Team Members impacted,” the company wrote.

“The Franchisee is cooperating with local authorities and offering counseling support to Team Members. The safety and well-being of everyone in Burger King restaurants is our top priority, and the restaurant will continue to follow security protocols while reviewing any additional measures with law enforcement.”