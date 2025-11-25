The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Southern California residents are mourning a police dog named Spike, a K9 that was killed during a lengthy armed standoff on Saturday.

“K9 Spike made the ultimate sacrifice, putting his life on the line for his family,” the Burbank Police Department wrote on Instagram.

“Your mission is complete, hero. Rest in heaven, enjoy endless treats and all the bites your brave heart desires.”

Spike, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois who had been on the force for two years, was killed during a traffic stop that escalated into a standoff.

During the stop on Buena Vista Street that evening, near Interstate 5, police say a suspect jumped out of his car, ran up a freeway on-ramp, and hid from officers in a nearby residential area.

open image in gallery A suspect shot and killed a Burbank police dog named Spike on Saturday during a lengthy standoff ( Burbank Police Department )

Multiple police departments and a SWAT team joined the search, which spanned multiple hours.

During the standoff, police dispatched Spike to hunt for the suspect, and the individual shot the dog, who retreated to his handlers and was later pronounced dead at an emergency veterinarian.

“Multiple efforts were made to communicate and negotiate with the suspect, encouraging him to surrender peacefully,” Burbank police wrote in a statement. “Officers established a containment and deployed less lethal systems in an attempt to induce him to surrender.

“During these attempts, the suspect began shooting at police officers, striking police vehicles parked near the scene,” the statement continues. “Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

open image in gallery Spike, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, had been on the force for two years when he was killed ( Burbank Police Department )

Police have not released the identity of the slain individual.

The Independent has contacted the Burbank Police Department for comment.

A memorial soon formed for Spike outside the department.

“It’s just sad because I grew up here,” Susana, a Burbank resident, told NBC Los Angeles. “I have a lot of respect for the Burbank Police Department. Sorry to get emotional, but they protect us. And even for a K-9, he was just doing his job.”