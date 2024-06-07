He killed a man who had nude pics of his wife. Now, he’ll spend decades behind bars.

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A California man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatally shooting his co-worker who had received nude photos of his wife.

Bulmaro Cabezas, 37, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Valentin Flores Castaneda, who was found dead in an orchard near Lost Hills in 2021.

Cabezas’ wife had admitted to police that she had sent the nude photos to Castaneda, but denied being in a sexual relationship with Castaneda, according to KGET.

Castaneda worked with her husband at The Wonderful Company. They were both irrigators.

On June 27, 2021, a supervisor at the company found Castaneda’s body in an orchard. His chest and face were covered with blood and he had been shot.

When detectives served a warrant on Cabezas’ phone, they discovered that the GPS coordinates showed he traveled from his assigned work area to the crime scene on the day of the killing, according to court filings.

The killer offered no explination on why his phone, which was on him thoughout the day, was at the scene of the shooting.

Cabezas had also called Castaneda that day, despite him telling police that he hardly knew the man and that he had only met him once during an assignment.

He was sentenced on Thursday to 21 years in prison.