Teenage hockey player dies days after he’s hit by stray bullet on way home from game

A popular 16-year-old hockey player in St. Louis has died from injuries suffered when he was hit by a bullet heading home from a game.

Colin Brown was traveling on Interstate 55 with his family following a hockey game Saturday night when he was struck by the stray bullet, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police. His father called 911 and continued driving until paramedics met them and rushed the teen to the hospital.

Brown was in “critical condition” when he arrived at the hospital. He died on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

“It is with a heavy heart I share with you that 16-year-old Colin Brown has died after being shot by a stray bullet Saturday night on I-55,” Mitch McCoy, director of public affairs and information for the St. Louis police, said in a statement.

“Colin’s family has asked that I relay their deep appreciation to law enforcement, the hockey community and those who loved Colin,” he added. “They are asking for privacy at this time.”

open image in gallery Brown, #3, was traveling home from a hockey game with his family last Saturday when he was struck by the bullet ( The Brown family, CBC hockey and the Affton Hockey Association via Dawg Nation Hockey Association )

Brown was an organ donor and had dreams of becoming a doctor, his father told local outlet Fox 2 Now. His organ donation saved the lives of four patients, his father revealed.

There has been an outpouring of community support for Brown and his family.

The Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation is fundraising for Brown’s family and providing a three-to-one match for every dollar donated, up to $2,500. The fundraiser reached $100,000 in donations as of Friday morning, Vice President and Executive Director Matt Heath told The Independent.

“Colin battled hard, and ultimately played his final shift on November 27, 2024,” the foundation wrote. “Surrounded by his family, and honored by his teammates, his coaches and so many that loved the Brown family, Colin and his family shared the ultimate gift of hope and life to so many by donating his organs.”

Brown’s high school will hold an all-school Mass in his honor Monday.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share with our Christian Brothers College High School community the news of the tragic loss of our CBC brother, Colin Brown, a member of the Class of 2026 who was the victim of a random shooting this past weekend,” a spokesperson for the high school said in a statement, Fox 2 News reported.

“As our community grieves together, our prayers, support, and love are with his family and close friends during this most challenging time,” the spokesperson added.

Police are investigating Brown’s shooting as a homicide. Community members who have any information about the shooting have been asked to contact the St. Louis Police Department, McCoy noted.

“I can also confirm that we have received new video – that is being reviewed,” McCoy said. “We’re not sure what that video [is] yet – but it is new and our detectives are working to analyze it.”

He added: “No tip or piece of information is too small. Every little bit helps us bring the person or persons responsible to justice.”