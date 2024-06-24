Boy, 3, killed and his sister, 7, wounded by stray bullets during family gathering

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A three-year-old boy has died and his seven-year-old sister is injured after stray bullets struck them at a family gathering.

Officials said the boy was riding a tricycle with his sister at a family gathering in Buffalo, New York, on Friday night when gunfire erupted.

“A three-year-old riding his tricycle, having fun with family members on a hot summer night, his seven-year-old big sister right by his side, and out of nowhere gunfire erupts. And the children are struck by gunfire,” said Byron Brown, mayor of Buffalo.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while his sister suffered graze wounds, officials added. The sister is expected to make a full recovery.

The three-year-old was identified by his family as Raymone Carter, according to WKBW. However, he has not yet been identified by police.

The scene where two children were shot in Buffalo, NY. ( ABC News/WKBW )

“I think all of us are sick and tired of announcing situations like this to the community,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

Two persons of interest were interviewed but were released.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A Gramaglia said the shooting was not related to the family gathering.

“There’s no way they were targets of this. The motives of the shooter(s), whether it was another target or shots being fired into the crowd, they were not the target.” he said, adding: “Last night was a very tragic night for our community.”

Police said a gun recovered at the scene is currently undergoing testing.

“We need the community to come together and help us put an end to this violence,” Gramaglia said. “Our hearts are with the family of these children, and we will do everything in our power to bring justice for this senseless act.”

According to Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane, the mother of the two children is a well-known member of the community who is active in Most Valuable Parents, a local organization focused on improving safety in Buffalo.

“She is a strong woman, consistently working with other families to keep our children safe,” he said. “And now this tragedy has struck her own family.”

Meanwhile, the older sister of the two children, Martina Carter, told WKBW that Raymone was about to turn four years old when he lost his life.

She described him as an “amazing kid” who “didn’t do anybody no harm.”

“This is very devastating,” she added. “I would have never thought a three-year-old baby playing outside at a graduation party would be in a misfire, shot and killed.

“I don’t understand. It hurt me bad,” she said.

Following the shooting, dozens of people gathered outside the family’s home to host a vigil in honor of Raymone.

“I’m so tired of being tired,” Monica Webster with Mothers Against Violence told WKBW. “Our babies are dying.”

“Put the guns down. You’re killing our babies,” she added.