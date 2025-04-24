The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of slaughtering four Idaho college students in 2022, may face the death penalty if convicted despite his recent autism diagnosis.

Kohberger is accused of murdering University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen at a home near campus on November 13, 2022. Now, Judge Steven Hippler has ruled prosecutors can seek the death penalty against him if convicted.

Hippler’s ruling comes after defense attorneys asked him to strike the death penalty on account of Kohberger’s autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.

“Mr. Kohberger’s autism spectrum disorder (ASD) reduces his culpability, negates the retributive and deterrent purposes of capital punishment, and exposes him to the unacceptable risk that he will be wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death,” Kohberger’s attorneys wrote in court filings.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.