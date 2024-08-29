Bryan Kohberger hearing live: Idaho murders suspect fights to move trial amid fears of riots
Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger will argue his murder trial should be relocated because potential jurors voiced concerns that the public would ‘burn the courthouse down’ if he is acquitted of murder charges
Louise Thomas
Editor
Defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, will fight to relocate his murder trial at a hearing today, arguing a “mob mentality” has formed against him in Latah County.
Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13 2022.
Police said they linked Kohberger to the murders that rocked the college town through DNA found on a knife sheath, cellphone data, an eyewitness account, and his white Hyundai Elantra.
In a motion filed last week, Kohberger’s lawyers surveyed potential jurors in Latah County who said there could be violence in the local area if he is found not guilty.
Potential jurors said “there would likely be a riot” and “they’d burn the courthouse down”. Prosecutors accused Kohberger’s team of using flawed survey data in its requests to move the trial, and argued the victims’ families will be affected if the case is moved.
Judge John Judge is scheduled to preside over the hearing this morning.
Kohberger is set to stand trial in June 2025.
Ex-roommate of Idaho murders victims reveals last text to friends
A former roommate of the slain University of Idaho students spoke out earlier this year about the moment she realized her friends were dead.
Ashlin Couch told KXLY that she moved into the doomed off-campus house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, in 2020, with her friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. She moved out in May 2022 and Xana Kernodle took over the lease.
Six months later, Goncalves, 21, Mogen, 21, Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death inside the student home.
In an emotional interview, Couch recalled the moment that she received an alert about a murder on King Road that continues to haunt her.
She said she sent a final text to Mogen, asking: “Are you okay?” But she never got an answer.
Read more:
Ex-roommate of Idaho murders victims breaks silence to reveal last text to friends
Ashlin Couch moved out of the home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, just months before the murders
The night of the murders
Officials believe the students were killed some time between 3am and 4am on Sunday 13 November 2022.
All four were stabbed to death with an “edged weapon such as a knife”.
There was no sign of forced entry, the door appeared to be unlocked and nothing seems to have been taken.
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the victims were “likely sleeping” when they were killed, as all four were found in bed, and were stabbed multiple times.
According to the Latah County records, a car appearing to be Kohberger’s vehicle was seen on various surveillance cameras near the students’ home between 3.29 and 4.20am, before appearing once again in Pullman at 5.25 near the WSU campus.
Io Dodds looked back at a timeline of the case last November to mark one year since the murders.
Timeline of the Idaho college murders
One year on from the murders of four University of Idaho students, Io Dodds charts out the entire case
Who are the victims?
Goncalves and Mogen, both 21, were seniors at the University of Idaho and were expected to graduate this year.
At a vigil weeks after the murders, Goncalves’ father told how the two “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.
Kernodle and Chapin, both 20, were juniors at the college and began dating months before their deaths.
Six months after the stabbings, the families of the slain students accepted posthumous awards for their achievements.
You can read more about them below.
Everything we know about the Idaho murders
As Bryan Kohberger prepares to face trial, Andrea Blanco, Rachel Sharp and Sheila Flynn report on the case in small town Idaho that shocked America
What time is Bryan Kohberger’s hearing today?
Kohberger’s hearing is scheduled to take place today at 9am local time (12pm ET), according to a court documents.
Judge John Judge is due to preside over the hearing which will where the defense will argue its motion for change of venue.
It was originally due to take place in June, but was pushed back two months.
Victim’s family speak out ahead of today’s hearing
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four murdered University of Idaho students, has spoken out ahead of today’s hearing.
Her family said they are “sick” with anticipation about the change of venue hearing.
Prosecutors have argued the families of the students would be unfairly impacted if the case moved elsewhere.
Trial date set for summer 2025
Kohberger’s trial date has faced many delays.
It was initially scheduled for October 2023 but postponed indefinitely when Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial.
Then, in late, December that year prosecutors submitted a request for the high-profile trial to begin in the summer of 2024, but it was delayed again.
The trial has finally been set for June 2025.
Both the prosecution and the defense agreed that it’s reasonable to set the trial during the summer when school is on break because of the proximity of Latah County Courthouse to the local schools.
Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.
Who is Bryan Kohberger?
Bryan Kohberger became a household name across America when police swooped on his parents’ home in December 2022 and arrested him for the murders.
Kohberger was a PhD criminology student at Washington State University.
He has been accused of stabbing to death Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus student rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.
People from Kohberger’s past have built a picture of a bullied loner who overcame addiction. Meanwhile, fellow students from his time just over the Idaho border into Washington describe a criminology zealot who “creeped people out”.
With the 29-year-old now facing the death penalty in the case, The Independent asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?
Sheila Flynn reports.
Who is Bryan Kohberger?
Speculation and rumour have swirled in the months following Bryan Kohberger’s arrest, as conspiracists and armchair detectives paint all manner of pictures of the accused killer. But who really is the former PhD student? Sheila Flynn reports
Site where murders took place stands empty
The site of where the murders took place was demolished in December last year.
On the eve of the hearing, Brian Entin, of NewsNation, went to the house where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed.
Some of the victims’ families opposed the demolition at the time, calling for the house to be preserved until after Kohberger has been tried.
Prosectors oppose the motion to relocate trial
Prosecutors oppose the motion to move Kohberger’s trial out of the county where he’s accused of having killed the four University of Idaho students in 2022.
They take issue with moving the trial to Ada County, home to Boise, over 300 miles away from Latah County, where the killings occurred.
The prosecutors said the court should “decline to relocate itself, the state, and scores of witnesses hundreds of miles only to face another jury pool with similarly high media exposure.”
Prosecutors added in the filing that Kohberger’s team had used flawed survey data in its requests to move the trial, and that the interest of justice for the families of the dead students would be impacted if the case moved elsewhere.
What to expect from today’s hearing
Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger today will fight for his trial to move from Moscow in Latah County to the state’s capital in Boise, or another large city in Idaho.
They argue a “mob mentality” has formed against him in Latah County after surverying potential jurors, and allege he would not receive a fair trial.
In a motion filed last week, Kohberger’s lawyers said their survey revealed there could be violence in the local area if he is found not guilty.
Potential jurors said “there would likely be a riot” and “they’d burn the courthouse down”.
Andrea Cavallier has the details.
Kohberger’s defense says trial needs a new venue because of town’s ‘mob mentality’
Kohberger is set to stand trial in 2025 for the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022