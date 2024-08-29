✕ Close Related video: Police bodycam footage shows Bryan Kohberger being pulled over in his Hynundai Elantra

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, will fight to relocate his murder trial at a hearing today, arguing a “mob mentality” has formed against him in Latah County.

Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13 2022.

Police said they linked Kohberger to the murders that rocked the college town through DNA found on a knife sheath, cellphone data, an eyewitness account, and his white Hyundai Elantra.

In a motion filed last week, Kohberger’s lawyers surveyed potential jurors in Latah County who said there could be violence in the local area if he is found not guilty.

Potential jurors said “there would likely be a riot” and “they’d burn the courthouse down”. Prosecutors accused Kohberger’s team of using flawed survey data in its requests to move the trial, and argued the victims’ families will be affected if the case is moved.

Judge John Judge is scheduled to preside over the hearing this morning.

Kohberger is set to stand trial in June 2025.