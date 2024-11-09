Indiana man fatally stabbed his brother in the neck after fight over $10, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An Indiana man was arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing his brother to death with an orange knife over $10.

Police in Anderson, about 40 miles from Indianapolis, say they found a bloody scene when they responded to a report of a stabbing on October 30 at around 11:49 p.m.

Caleb Xavier Ingram, 21, opened the door when officers arrived and led them upstairs to the scene of the killing, according to TV station WXIN.

That’s where they discovered William Henry Ingram IV, 22, with a knife wound on the left side of his neck. Police also reportedly found bloody footprints, and blood in the hallway, bedroom and bathroom, according to Law & Crime.

A medium-sized orange knife was discovered outside of the suspect’s bedroom. Caleb Ingram was covered in blood that was not his, the outlet reported. Police rushed his brother to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Caleb Ingram was transported to the hospital for “possible medical treatment” due to the “amount of blood on him” but doctors later discovered that the man did not have any injuries.

The man told police that his brother had spent money that he had planned to spend on his girlfriend.

“I just took it to heart,” Caleb Ingram told police. Video captured of the back of a patrol vehicle revealed Caleb Ingram saying: “$10 dollars, you’re going to get mad at him for $10 dollars?”

“William, I’m so sorry,” the man continued, speaking to himself. “I love you so much. Please let him live. I’m so sorry. I will never pick up another knife.”

The man reportedly kept asking officials about information related to his brother’s health. When officials told him his brother had died, Caleb Ingram “went to the floor and began breathing heavily.”

The men’s parents told police that the two had never gotten into a physical altercation until the day of the alleged stabbing. Caleb Ingram is currently being detained in the Madison County Jail with no bond. He’s been charged with one count of murder.