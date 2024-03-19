The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An armed man who may have been chasing muggers was killed by officers with the New York City Police Department who had responded to 911 calls of shots fired in Brooklyn.

Officers exited an unmarked vehicle around 5pm on Monday and saw the 20-year-old gunman shooting at a male and female on East 57th and Resmen Avenue. Several officers discharged their firearms in response and hit the shooter multiple times.

According to The New York Daily News, the shooter, Nathan Scott, was firing at two people who had just tried to allegedly mug him. When officers arrived at the scene, they fired 15 rounds in Mr Scott’s direction, striking him several times.

The man, believed to be a 19-year-old, and woman who were being shot at did not sustain injuries. The officers involved in the incident were not hit by gunfire.

The shooter, who had no arrest history, was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

A 60-year-old bystander was also hospitalised after sustaining two gunshot wounds. Forensics will be used to determine who shot the man.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said, “Our officers jump out [of their cars] quickly and take care of the threat. They ran towards the threat when they heard the shots and they took out a threat and saved two people’s lives.”

The suspected male robber was taken from the scene and has charges pending. It’s believed that the teenager tried to rob Mr Scott. A window of a police car was hit by two stray bullets during the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing to determine if proper police tactics were used.