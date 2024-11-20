The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An Arizona woman allegedly tortured at least three dogs to death and documented the acts in horrific detail in a personal journal, according to police.

Brook Scalero, 42, was arrested on November 14, and later admitted to her involvement in the deaths of three animals; Pepe, Griffin, and Gus.

According to the Mesa Police Department (MPD), on November 4 a journal was turned in that allegedly belonged to Scalero. The journal described “in torturous detail the continued abuse and ultimate deaths of multiple dogs under Scalero’s care.”

Investigators discovered that in May, Scalero had agreed to pay $500 to take a three-year-old Maltese mix dog named Pepe from local animal rescue center Paws Fur The Cause.

The center had allowed her to leave with the dog under the pretense that she would pay for him that night, but she never followed through.

open image in gallery Brook Scalero, 42, was arrested and charged on three counts of animal cruelty as well as theft, following the deaths of three dogs; Pepe, Griffin and Gus ( Mesa Police )

On October 5, officers responded to the VCA Animal Hospital for reports of a dead dog who matched the description of Pepe.

However, a microchip confirmed the dog was not Pepe and was Griffin, a similar breed also registered to Scalero. Griffin had injuries “consistent with animal abuse,” according to MPD.

Between November 2023 and October 2024, Scalero had also lived with a roommate, who owned a dog named Gus – who died during that time.

When Scalero left the residence, her roommate found her journal amongst other personal items, which documented the death of Gus.

Scalero was arrested for unrelated crimes and interviewed on November 14. She acknowledged ownership of the journal but claimed the stories were just creative writings. Scalero also admitted to taking Pepe without paying for him.

A day later on November 15, a person reported finding a dead dog behind a bush in the 700 block of West 8th Ave. The microchip confirmed the dog was Pepe.

open image in gallery Pepe, a three-year-old Maltese mix, was one of three dogs allegedly tortured to death by Scalero ( adopt.a.dog.rescue/ Instagram )

A page of the journal about Pepe, allegedly read: "He was a three-year-old Maltese. I kept him one night and killed him the next day. He tries to pull away, but I don’t let him. Instead, I choke him out by strangling him over and over again."

Scalero is also accused of writing in her journal that she left Pepe in her hot car for several hours, before placing him behind a bush by her house. The disturbing description ultimately led to the discovery of the dog’s body.

Animal rescue shelter Adopt A Dog Rescue posted a picture of Pepe to Instagram, noting that Scalero had been arrested and a case was being built against her. The post also included pictures of her diary.

“I’m terrified that people like this walk the earth. This is horrific,” one user replied.

Scalero was interviewed again on November 18 and admitted to her involvement in the torture and deaths of Pepe, Griffin, and Gus. She was booked into jail on three counts of cruelty to animals and one count of theft.