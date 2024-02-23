Jump to content

Man fatally shot on subway train in the Bronx

The man was shot once in the torso as the train was pulling into the 182 -183 Street station

Kelly Rissman
Friday 23 February 2024 14:48
<p>New York City, USA - April 29, 2019: NYPD (New York Police Department) Sign with Logo on Police Patrol Car in New York City. USA</p>

New York City, USA - April 29, 2019: NYPD (New York Police Department) Sign with Logo on Police Patrol Car in New York City. USA

(Getty Images)

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed while riding the subway in the Bronx, prompting police to look for three suspects.

The train was pulling into the 182 -183 Street station just after 5.30 am on Friday when a man was shot in the torso, WABCreported.

Police are looking for three suspects who fled the southbound D train just after the unnamed man was shot, according to the outlet.

It’s not immediately clear if these suspects were involved in the shooting.

No weapon was recovered from the scene.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the subway platform before the man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Independent has reached out to the NYPD for more information.

