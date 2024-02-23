Man fatally shot on subway train in the Bronx

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed while riding the subway in the Bronx, prompting police to look for three suspects.

The train was pulling into the 182 -183 Street station just after 5.30 am on Friday when a man was shot in the torso, WABCreported.

Police are looking for three suspects who fled the southbound D train just after the unnamed man was shot, according to the outlet.

It’s not immediately clear if these suspects were involved in the shooting.

No weapon was recovered from the scene.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the subway platform before the man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Independent has reached out to the NYPD for more information.