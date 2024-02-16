Teenage boy arrested over mass shooting at Bronx subway station

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with a shooting at a Bronx subway station earlier this week that left one man dead and five others injured.

The shooting happened on Monday at around 4.30pm at the Mount Eden train station in the Bronx and six people, mostly bystanders, were shot.

It is believed that it happened after a fight broke out between two groups and three teenagers began shooting, firing at least 19 around, both inside the train and on the platform.

Passengers frantically exited the train as the shooting continued.

The teenager was being sought by the police and his role in the shooting is being determined.

He was taken into custody by the officers who were waiting for him as he was leaving his apartment on West 172nd Street in the Bronx.

A train stands at the Mt Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx borough of New York after six people were injured with one person in critical condition following a shooting at the subway station (AFP via Getty Images)

Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, was killed after he was hit in the chest, police said. He was an immigrant from Mexico who crossed the border from Canada in search of work as a construction worker.

“He died almost immediately," said Jorge Islas, Consul General of Mexico in New York. "And with that, that bullet, life on a dream, someone who was willing to do something important for his family."

Beltran-Sanchez is survived by a wife and two young daughters.

Others who were injured include a 14-year-old girl and a boy, a 28-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, and 71-year-old man.

The 16-year-old was previously arrested for an attempted robbery in the Bronx in April 2023.