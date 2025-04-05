A boater fight in Florida went viral — now police are investigating

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The “best charter captain you’ll ever meet” was arrested by police in south Florida this week after a video showing him berating and then boarding the boat of a young fisherman went viral.

The clip shows Brock Horner, 40, on a boat with others yelling at the man recording the video in Punta Gorda, Florida, just south of Fort Myers. The issue is apparently Horner speeding in the area while he accused the fisherman, Gage Towels, of not having his lights and of “cussing him out.” The incident occurred on April 1.

Horner is now charged with burglary with assault or battery. The video shows the verbal confrontation escalate to the point where Horner boards the other man’s boat to continue threatening him. Police say that at this point, Horner grabbed Towels’ shirt.

The man panics, profusely apologizing and attempting to defuse the situation. The conversation ends as the other man takes Horner back to his boat.

The Punta Gorda Police Department confirmed that Horner was arrested based on the video. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the case.

open image in gallery At this point of the video, Horner has boarded Towles' boat ( YouTube/Gage Towles )

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our waterways—or anywhere else in our city. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors, both on land and on the water,” police chief Pam Smith said this week.

Criminal lawyer Spencer Cordell told Fox4 that despite the video's colorful language, Horner didn’t break the law until he boarded Towels' boat.

“Obviously, the behavior in the video is pretty egregious, it's pretty shocking, but sometimes being really rude and even saying or doing things that are really shocking don’t necessarily rise to the level of criminal activity.”

“If they do decide to charge a trespassing charge it is a misdemeanor, which is a criminal offense. It's not as serious as a felony but it is the kind of thing he could potentially be facing jail time for,” the attorney said.

Horner is the owner of Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters in Punta Gorda.

The military veteran has released a statement expressing his remorse for the altercation.

“First and foremost, Brock sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage’s family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw. He is deeply sorry. What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have.|

“Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level-headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse,” his lawyer Scott Weinberg said.

open image in gallery At this point of the video, Towles apologizes profusely to Horner in an attempt to escalate the situation ( YouTube/Gage Towles )

On his company’s now-deleted website, Horner says that he is an experienced fisherman and saltwater fishing tournament champion. He is a native of Port Charlotte, Florida.

He was a U.S. Army Ranger and served as a paratrooper in Iraq. Weinberg addressed Horner’s military record in his statement.

“Brock is a decorated combat veteran who was severely injured in Afghanistan. He served honorably, earned multiple medals, and suffered a traumatic brain injury in combat. He is recognized as 100% disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

“That’s not an excuse — but it is part of his story. He stood up when this country asked him to, and that service deserves to be respected.”

Towels, 22, titled the video: “Charter captain jumps on my boat and tries to fight me for no reason."

At the time of writing the clip has nearly 400,000 views on YouTube.

“I never wanted to post this video in the first place because it made me feel so weak. But I was already having a horrible day and this iced the cake. I look at it now like I possibly can save another person from Brock Horner or possibly someone’s life by getting this captain off the water,” Towles wrote in the description of the video.

Since the video spread online, The Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda has announced that it has cut ties with Horner, reports The Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

One of the other men on Horner’s boat has been identified as a local firefighter.

The video has spread to such a degree that a charter captain who lives 100 miles from Punta Gorda and has a similar name to Horner has now been receiving death threats.

“Because we had the first name, people somehow assumed that I was the culprit… It has been completely a nightmare,” Capt. Brock Wagner told WFLA.