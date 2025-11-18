Brian Walshe case: Suspect pleads guilty to disposing his wife’s body but is still set to stand trial for her murder
Brian Walshe will stand trial for the murder of his wife Ana Walshe, whose body has never been found
A Massachusetts man accused of killing and dismembering his wife in 2023 suddenly changed his plea on lesser charges of disposing of her body and misleading police, just before jury selection was set to begin in his murder trial on Tuesday.
Brian Walshe will still stand trial for murder in the presumed death of his missing wife Ana Walshe, whose body has never been recovered.
Ana Walshe, who is originally from Serbia, was last seen on January 1, 2023 after a New Year’s Eve dinner at her Massachusetts home with her husband and a family friend, prosecutors said.
Brian Walshe said she was called back to Washington, D.C., that same day for a work emergency. The company, the first to notify police that she was missing, said there was no emergency, prosecutors said.
For several days after Ana went missing, her husband made multiple online searches for “dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body,” “how long before a body starts to smell” and “hacksaw best tool to dismember.”
Jury selection is underway in the Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom.
Who is Brian Walshe and what is he charged with?
Walshe, 50, was charged with murder, misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body in the disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe.
Walshe told police his wife left early January 1, 2023 to travel to Washington, D.C. for a work emergency. Investigators said there is no evidence she went on the trip.
Investigators said that Ana was having an affair before her death and had told a friend she planned to leave her husband.
Police said they found a damaged and bloody knife in the basement of Walshe's home.
Last week, Judge Freniere said that Walshe, who spent 40 days in the Bridgewater State hospital, was deemed competent to stand trial.
In a separate case last year, Walshe was sentenced to three years in prison on art fraud charges.
Trial begins today for Brian Walshe
In January 2023, Ana Walshe vanished after her husband claimed she left for an emergency work trip to Washington, D.C. Within days, Brian Walshe was arrested and accused of misleading investigators.
Prosecutors claim he killed his wife, believing she was having an affair, then dismembered and disposed of her body, which has never been found.
