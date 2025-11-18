Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to two lesser charges but will still stand trial for murder in the death of his missing wife Ana Walshe, whose body has never been recovered ( The Boston Globe )

A Massachusetts man accused of killing and dismembering his wife in 2023 suddenly changed his plea on lesser charges of disposing of her body and misleading police, just before jury selection was set to begin in his murder trial on Tuesday.

Brian Walshe will still stand trial for murder in the presumed death of his missing wife Ana Walshe, whose body has never been recovered.

Ana Walshe, who is originally from Serbia, was last seen on January 1, 2023 after a New Year’s Eve dinner at her Massachusetts home with her husband and a family friend, prosecutors said.

Brian Walshe said she was called back to Washington, D.C., that same day for a work emergency. The company, the first to notify police that she was missing, said there was no emergency, prosecutors said.

For several days after Ana went missing, her husband made multiple online searches for “dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body,” “how long before a body starts to smell” and “hacksaw best tool to dismember.”

Jury selection is underway in the Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom.