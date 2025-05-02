The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A death metal guitarist has been shot dead by cops in San Francisco, reportedly after a dispute with a neighbor over a tree became violent.

Possessed band member Brian Montana was killed after firing at officers called out to reports of a man brandishing a weapon on Monday evening, cops say.

South San Francisco Police Department said officers who arrived at an address in Arroyo Drive at 5.55pm immediately called for backup because the suspect was shooting into an occupied home. The gunman was later identified as 60 year-old Montana.

Montana moved to a neighboring driveway and hid behind parked cars while armed with a handgun, a shotgun and a rifle. A 25-minute gunfight with police ensued, police said, as Montana fired at officers from different positions on the driveway and sought cover behind the vehicles and landscaping.

open image in gallery The shooting occured on the 300 block of Arroyo Drive in South San Francisco (file photo) ( Google Maps )

“Officers used police vehicles as cover from the barrage of gunfire and were able to return fire,” a police statement said. “Officers were able to strike the suspect, effectively preventing him from continued shooting at officers and nearby residences.”

Once police confirmed the gunman was no longer a threat they approached him to find him non-responsive.

“Life-saving measures were performed and medical personnel were called to the scene,” the statement continued. “The suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A resident at the home Montana had shot at was taken to a local trauma centre with a non-life-threatening injury, and police checked other homes to confirm no one else was hurt. “No officers were injured during this critical incident,” cops added.

Police said Montana had become angry over tree debris from his neighbor’s yard, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“My understanding is they had a dispute over a tree that was hanging, this is how foolish this kind of thing is,” local resident Cory David told CBS News Bay Area . “A dispute over a tree that one of them cut back… and then somebody decided to settle it with a gun.”

open image in gallery Tributes have been paid to Montana, performing here in his younger days with Possessed ( Facebook )

Montana was an early member of Possessed, which formed in the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1980s. They are regarded as one of the first death metal bands that helped pioneer the genre, with one of their other guitarists Larry LaLonde going on to join the rock band Primus.

Possessed’s official Instagram page shared the news of deaths with an early photo of the band, saying: “Rest in Peace Brian Montana”.

A longer tribute to the late guitarist from the official account added: “I just feel like people should know that Brian Montana was a very nice guy. He was jovial and a gentleman.

“He was nothing like what I’m seeing written about him. He was obviously going through some struggles and I think this is the time to be respectful towards the Montana family and friends as this is a tragic time for them. I know that I still feel this is a great loss and I’m deeply saddened.”

South San Francisco Police Department said the two officers who fired their weapons in the incident had been placed on administrative leave as per protocol, and an investigation was ongoing.

“In the coming weeks, we intend to release additional information, including audio and video recordings,” the police department said.