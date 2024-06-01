Mississippi ‘Goon Squad’ cop convicted of racist attack is accused of assaulting incarcerated man
In 2023, former Mississippi cop Brett McAlpin brutally tortured two Black men after entering their home without a warrant
Brett McAlpin, a member of the Mississippi “Goon Squad” convicted for torturing two Black men in a racist assault, has been accused of assaulting an incarcerated man in 2021.
Christopher Mack filed the lawsuit this week, stating McAlpin beat him for 45 minutes after he was arrested on 27 May 2021. McAlpin, a former Rankin County, Mississippi deputy, is named alongside eight other defendants in the suit, according to NBC News.
Mr Mack says the incident began when McAlpin and another deputy attempted to question him following his arrest, reported the outlet. Mr Mack says he chose to remain silent, and as a result, a third deputy hit him in the head with a set of keys.
McAlpin and another deputy then allegedly began to beat him, before he was dragged into a pod where six other people also participated in beating him, Mr Mack says, per NBC News.
As a result, Mr Mack says he suffered broken ribs, a broken nose and bruises, NBC News reports.
Mr Mack’s attorney says his client also suffered psychological damage from the attack.
“You can recover from a broken nose and broken ribs,” Trent Walker told NBC News. “There’s obviously ongoing psychological injury and we’re certainly trying to make sure that he gets the help that he needs there because as with many people that have been subjected to this sort of violence, it’s a traumatic incident.”
McAlpin was previously convicted of a horrific racist attack against two Black men in 2023.
McAlpin was one of six men found guilty of subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to hours of abuse after breaking into the home they were staying in without a warrant in January 2023. He was handed the longest sentence of the “Goon Squad”: 27.25 years.
The group inflicted hours of torture, including tazering, waterboarding and assault with a sex toy. Former deputy Hunter Elward then shot Mr Jenkins in the month.
The group then attempted to cover up their crime by planting a gun on Mr Jenkins, destroying surveillance footage and submitting fake drug evidence.
The Independent has contacted the office of Aafram Sellers, attorney for McAlpin, and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office for comment