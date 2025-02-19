The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An attorney representing Brain Laundrie’s parents has slammed the “many inaccuracies” in Netflix’s new docuseries chronicling their son’s final days with fiancé Gabby Petito - but stopped short of naming a specific problem.

American Murder: Gabby Petito, a three-part docuseries released on Monday, reveals new interviews and previously unseen journal entries and text messages from the case.

Laundrie quietly returned — alone — to his parents’ Florida home, driving the van that the couple used during their 2021 cross-country trip. Petito’s family reported her missing after they failed to get any information from his family, and her body was found weeks later in Grand Teton National Park. She had been strangled.

A month later, Laundire’s body was found in a Florida nature reserve. In a suicide note, he admitted to Petito’s murder.

And now, attorney Steve Bertolino claims the series has ‘many inaccuracies’ and ‘omissions of fact.’

open image in gallery Brian Laundrie, left, admitted to kill Gabby Petito during their cross-country road trip in 2021. ( EPA )

“One perspective depicted as the 'truth' as seen through their lens. Similar to Republicans and Democrats fighting it out lately,” Bertolino told TMZ and The US Sun.

“Each side believes their perspective is correct. Hard to see through the lens of the other with all the noise and distrust. To be clear though, there were no contradictions by my clients Chris and Roberta Laundrie.”

Bertolino continued: “The documentary contained many inaccuracies, incorrect juxtapositions of timelines, and misstatements and omissions of fact — perhaps deliberate to capture their ‘truth,’ perhaps due to simple error. We all know Brian took Gabby’s life and Brian then took his own as well. Let the parents of both Gabby and Brian mourn them in peace.”

He did not specify which details were allegedly inaccurate.

The Laundries declined to participate in the docuseries, filmmakers Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro, told US Weekly earlier this week.

“We did reach out to his family. It’s hard to open up about this [topic] for that side of the family. So we made best efforts to reach out to them,” Nason said.

open image in gallery The docuseries features police body cam footage of Laundrie's parents speaking with an officer at their home about their son and Petito ( North Port Police Department )

“We reached out to the family, to their lawyer and to Brian’s sister,” Gasparro added. “But we respected the fact that they didn’t want to participate and that’s it.”

So the filmmakers relied on Petito’s family and friends, including a mutual friend of both Petito and Laundrie, to help tell the story. Laundrie’s parents also feature on police body cam footage.

“In all of our docs, we try to go for the source and the people closest to either the victims who are not alive or the people themselves who have experienced this,” Nason explained. “That’s really where we start in terms of sifting through all the data and information that comes with these huge stories.”

“So her parents were the source for us that was key to uncover really what was going on,” he added. “They had access to her personal archive of video and artwork. We were able to really bring her to life through her own perspective, which we were very lucky to have.”

The filmmakers also used AI to help bring Gabby’s words from her text messages and journal entries to life, chronicling the days leading up to her death and the couple’s tumultuous relationship

open image in gallery Gabby Petito was last seen alive on August 27, 2021. Her body with found less than a month later. ( Netflix )

Petito was last seen alive on August 27, 2021. Her body was found in Teton National Forest in September. About a week later, Laundrie went missing from his parents’ Florida home. His decomposed remains were found in October 2021 in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

A suicide note and journal entires found among his belongings determined that Laundrie was responsible for Petito’s murder, the FBI said in January 2022.

Her family has filed, and settled, two separate civil suits against Laundrie’s parents.

The first for wrongful death was settled in November 2022 for $3 million. The second one for emotional distress against Laundrie’s parents was settled in February.

The Petitos alleged in the suit that his parents knew she was dead but lied to them and the public by issuing messages of hope that she’d be found.

American Murder: Gabby Petito is currently streaming on Netflix.