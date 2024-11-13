The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been charged with murdering a couple he owed $80,000 after allegedly shooting them, burning their bodies, and burying their remains in two separate locations in the California desert.

Huangting Gong, 30, of Glendale, killed Kuanlun Wang and his wife Jing Li, then stole nearly $250,000 worth of valuables, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Gong has been charged with two felony counts of murder, one felony count of kidnapping, two felony counts of arson of property, and two felony counts of first degree burglary.

He has also been charged with two felony special circumstances enhancements for committing multiple murders, one felony special circumstances enhancement for committing murder during the commission of kidnapping, and two felony enhancements for discharging a firearm causing death.

If convicted, Gong is eligible for a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, although California currently has had a moratorium on executions since 2019.

According to prosecutors, on October 12 Gong met Wang – a business associate – in the desert and shot him in the head, before putting his body in Wang’s Tesla and then driving back to the 37-year-old’s Brea home.

He then allegedly attacked Li with a hammer, before putting her inside of her own Tesla,and taking her to a desert area in San Bernardino. He then shot Li and then burned her body, prosecutors said.

Gong is accused of then returning to retrieve Wang’s body from his Brea home and burning it before disposing of it in a separate desert area in Riverside County. He allegedly also burned the two Teslas in separate desert locations.

After disposing of their bodies and vehicles, Gong is accused of returning to their Brea home on October 14, and stealing nearly $250,000 worth of watches, shoes, handbags and clothing.

A day later, a member of Wang’s family contacted the Brea Police Department after not hearing from him in several days, prompting an investigation. The family member told police that Wang had disclosed that he was owed $80,000 by Gong.

The family member said they had also contacted Gong on the day of the alleged killings, and was told that the couple had not shown up for a trip to New York City, where it was planned that another business associate would pay the money.

Wang’s family were not aware of any trip planned to New York, prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage showed a man on Wang’s patio on October 14, but Gong denied that it was him. He was later arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport on November 5, when he returned from a trip to Seattle.

“Depravity does not adequately describe the callousness involved to kill a human being and then drive around in the victim’s own car with his body inside in order to carry out the rest of his plan,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

“No one deserves the fate of being executed and then set on fire in the middle of the desert in a desperate attempt by a killer to cover up his crimes. We are committed to pursuing justice for the victims and their loved ones.”

Gong is scheduled to be arraigned at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana on December 2.