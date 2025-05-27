Four shot at Connecticut mall as police hunt for shooter

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four people were reportedly injured in a shooting on Tuesday at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, according to local officials.

The shooting took place at the Brass Mill Center, and police are reportedly still looking for the shooter.

At least four people were shot in the incident, according the mayor’s office, WTNH reports.

There were no fatalities, police said, WFSB reports, though multiple people have been taken to the hospital.

“Multiple victims have been reported, and law enforcement is actively on scene,” the Waterbury Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. “We urge the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to respond effectively and ensure everyone's safety.”

State police are assisting in the response to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.