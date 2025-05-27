Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four shot at Connecticut mall as police hunt for shooter

Shooting occurred at Brass Mill Center mall

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Tuesday 27 May 2025 18:40 EDT
(The Independent)

Four people were reportedly injured in a shooting on Tuesday at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, according to local officials.

The shooting took place at the Brass Mill Center, and police are reportedly still looking for the shooter.

At least four people were shot in the incident, according the mayor’s office, WTNH reports.

There were no fatalities, police said, WFSB reports, though multiple people have been taken to the hospital.

“Multiple victims have been reported, and law enforcement is actively on scene,” the Waterbury Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. “We urge the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to respond effectively and ensure everyone's safety.”

State police are assisting in the response to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in