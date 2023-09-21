Mother accused of watching boyfriend rape her seven-year-old daughter for months

A Tennessee woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly committing depraved sex crimes against her daughter.

Authorities in Marion County have accused 43-year-old Brandon Sloan “Brandy” Hawkins of watching her boyfriend William Joe Beene III, 48, rape her seven-year-old daughter several times over the span of a year.

The suspects were arrested on 13 September and now face five counts each of felony rape of a child.

According to an affidavit for their arrest, Mr Beene allegedly sexually assaulted the minor in at least five instances between December 2022 and August 2023. The horrifying assaults reportedly took place in Ms Hawkins’ home in Marion County.

Marion County’s Sheriff Ronnie Burnett told The Chatanooga Times Free Press that an investigation was launched after a concerned party notified law enforcement of the abuse.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office, and the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force participated in the probe.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the victim, Law&Crime reports. According to the description of the fundraiser, family members in Texas were awarded temporary custody of the child while the pending legal case is ongoing.

“The funds requested will be used to furnish [her] room to her every request, new wardrobe, school supplies, and the extensive specialized therapy we are told she is going to need,” the description reads. “Any extra will be placed in a college fund for her to use later.”

The relatives said they plan to request permanent custody of the victim.