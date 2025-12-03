The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A couple from Michigan has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Rebecca Park and her baby, after allegedly luring the pregnant woman to the woods and cutting her baby out of her body.

Cortney Bartholomew, 40, the victim’s biological mother, and Bradley Bartholomew, 47, her stepfather, face multiple charges, including murder, torture, unlawful imprisonment, and the removal of a dead body.

A significant search effort involving the local community in Boon, Wexford County, was launched after Park went missing just days away from giving birth.

Her body was found in the nearby Manistee National Forest, close to the shores of Lake Michigan, north of Grand Rapids, but the baby’s body was not present and has not been recovered.

According to the authorities, on 3 November, the Bartholomews lured Park, who was 38 weeks pregnant, to their home in Boon.

She was then reported missing on 4 November and had last been seen the day before, entering a vehicle at her mother's house.

open image in gallery Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and Bradly Bartholomew, 47, are accused in the death of Rebecca Park and her unborn baby ( Missaukee County Sheriffs Office )

The couple then allegedly drove to the forest where they tortured Park in an attempt to remove the unborn baby, resulting in the death of both.

The pair then left her there, Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey told the court during the Bartholomews’ arraignment hearing on 2 December.

After an extensive search, Park’s remains were found on 25 November.

"This is, frankly, evil personified," Carey said

In a statement, Carey added: “This case involves a truly horrific homicide in which a young woman and her unborn child endured unimaginable suffering at the hands of the defendants.”

“The brutality and disregard for human life displayed here are deeply troubling. While these remain allegations until proven in court, the evidence reflects an extraordinary level of callousness and violence. We look forward to presenting the full facts in court.”

open image in gallery Rebecca Park's body was found in Manistee National Forest, near Boon, Wexford County, Michigan ( Wexford County Sheriff's Office )

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said, “Rebecca had everything to live for, and our hearts are with her loved ones as they endure this unthinkable loss.”

“We are committed to working alongside the Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is pursued in this tragic case without delay.”

Two other people connected to Park, though not accused of her murder, have also been charged in recent days.

Kimberly Park – Rebecca Park’s sister – is charged with tampering with evidence, lying to a police officer, and false report of a felony, after allegedly telling police that two family members struck Park "in the head, causing a seizure, and then took her body away", according to the Detroit Free Press.

Richard Falor – identified as Park’s fiancé – was charged with three counts for controlled substance, delivery, and manufacturing of methamphetamine, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice. He pleaded not guilty in court on 2 December.

The brutal murder has shocked the close-knit community, which reportedly packed out the courtroom to hear the charges against the Bartholomews read out.

Many attendees decorated their cars with messages including: “Say Their Names,” “Justice for Becca and Baby Park,” and “We are her voice,” the Detroit Free Press reports.

As people left the courtroom, Stacey Davis, Bradly Bartholomew's estranged sister, told The Detroit Free Press that her brother had always wanted a baby with Cortney Bartholomew, but the couple couldn't conceive one.

She added, “I'm here for Rebecca and her baby. I'm not here for my brother.”