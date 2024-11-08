The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The husband of Suzanne Simpson, a Texas mom presumed dead after disappearing a month ago, has been charged with her murder.

The 51-year-old has been missing since October 6, after a neighbor reportedly heard her screams during a late evening altercation with her husband in Olmos Park.

Brad Simpson, 53, was arrested three days after her disappearance on initial charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence, and unlawful restraint. He is now being held on a $5 million bond on charges of murder, prohibited weapons, evidence tampering, unlawful restraint, and bodily injury to a family member, said KSAT.

The couple’s daughter has also taken to social media to accuse her father of killing her mother claiming she was the victim of domestic violence.

The Texas mom was last seen on CCTV footage (pictured) leaving the private members club, The Argyle, in Alamo Heights, San Antonio ( Olmos Park Police Department )

On the night she vanished, the couple had returned from a party. A neighbor later said they witnessed Simpson trying to flee from her husband after an argument that grew physical outside their $1.5m mansion, as per an affidavit seen by KSAT . Despite searches across Bexar County, including landfill, she has still not been found.

James Vallee Cotter, 65 and a business associate of Brad Simpson, is accused of helping him hide an AK-47 rifle that may be linked to his wife’s disappearance, according to an affidavit seen by San Antonio Express-News.

Cotter was arrested at his home on 21 October on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

James Valle Cotter, 65, a business associate of Brad Simpson, (pictured) was charged with the third-degree felony of tampering or fabricating physical evidence in October ( Bexar County Jail )

The couple’s daughter Chandler Simpson made accusations about her father on Wednesday on social media, The San Antonio Express reported.

"My mom was a victim of abuse from my father,” the 20 year-old claimed on Instagram. “My father took my mother’s life in a state of rage and control,” she further alleged.

Addressing "the community of Alamo Heights," she vowed to speak out on behalf of her mother until the 51-year-old was found. “With every breath, I will make sure you remember her name,” she added.

Suzanne Clark Simpson, pictured with Brad. Her family have taken to social media to express their despair at the mother’s disappearance ( Facebook )

Chelsea Simpson, Suzanne’s other daughter took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to her missing mom, stating: “I will never forget all the sacrifices she made for us (although they went unnoticed in my early teen years) I know she did everything in her power to provide us with the most happy-go-lucky and enjoyable life possible, and she did just that + more.

“I miss her silly attitude and bubbly voice more and more every day, I would give up anything and everything to give her one last hug, or call or at the very least a goodbye.”

Simpson is scheduled to appear in court on November 13, according to the San Antonio Express.