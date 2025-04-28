The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 29-year-old Florida man has been accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death and police were alerted to the crime scene when her toddler was spotted walking around with dried blood on her face, police say.

Joy Chandra Nath, 29, was charged with​​​ second-degree murder in connection to the death of Maria Camila Garcia-Molina, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with child abuse.

The 24-year-old woman was found dead in her car with apparent stab wounds after a neighbor spotted her three-year-old daughter wandering around the parking lot of her residential complex around 4 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The little girl had dried blood on her face and on her clothes, according to authorities. The neighbor brought the child to her grandmother, who then reported what happened to a sheriff’s deputy.

The girl told detectives that her mom had been with a man named Joy and that she was "hit in the head and was now sleeping," according to an arrest report obtained by CBS News.

The young mother’s body was found covered in blankets on the rear floorboard, the outlet reported. She had reportedly sustained several “sharp force injuries” to her neck, torso and arms.

open image in gallery Joy Chandra Nath, 29, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Her toddler was found wandering alone with dried blood on her face. ( Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office )

Nath had a history of stalking Garcia-Molina over the course of their five-month relationship, records show. Their relationship ended in November 2024, the Miami Herald reported. She had a restraining order against him, NBC Miami reported.

In January, her relatives witnessed Nath hiding behind her neighbor’s trash cans; he told her relatives that he planned on giving Garcia-Molina “something.” That same month, the young mother also noticed him tailing her car and showing up at the same store parking lot, the outlet reported.

One day before she was found dead, Garcia-Molina met her boyfriend at Dolphin Mall and Nath showed up and the two men had a confrontation.

Hours after she was found dead, investigators, who were still at the crime scene, saw Nath driving with his headlights off toward her residential complex just after midnight. He told police that he was on his way to return Garcia-Molina’s purse and authorities noted scratches and bruises on his face and upper body, CBS News reported.

He was then taken into custody, where he told police that he, Garcia-Molina and her daughter had shared breakfast together earlier that day.

Nath then went home, washed his clothes and decided to return her purse after Garcia-Molina's brother called him, saying she was missing and asking about her whereabouts, according to the Miami Herald.

Police found the victim’s phone and purse inside of his vehicle. According to cell phone data, her phone moved from her home to Nath's home before arriving where her body was found, CBS News reported.