Man kidnapped his wife’s boss after she stole $20m from him, police say

A husband abducted his wife’s boss after an IRS investigation found she embezzled millions of dollars from the business, spending the money appeared to have spent it on luxury items, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

William Costa, 42, from Henderson, Nevada, was arrested Friday and charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping battery, extortion and coercion, in connection to the abduction of Larry Gilmore.

It’s Costa’s wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Marabella, 46, who allegedly stole $20 million from Gilmore Construction LLC over seven years, according to an arrest report reviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The woman was listed as a financial controller in the executive team section of the company’s website. Marabella no longer works for the company, according to the outlet.

State and federal court records did not show a recent criminal case against Marabella nor have authorities revealed whether Marabella was aware of the alleged kidnapping.

On Thursday, Gilmore was en route to the company’s office on Cameron Street, Las Vegas, when he noticed a purple Lamborghini at a stop sign near Starr Avenue and Dean Martin Drive, which matched a vehicle Marabella had allegedly purchased with the embezzled money, police said.

A Chevrolet Suburban then rear-ended Gilmore’s Porche, with one man exiting the vehicle apologizing and showing the victim pictures of his children, according to authorities.

Police said a second man got out of the SUV and punched Gilmore and put him in a chokehold. He was then forced into the Suburban.

open image in gallery Larry Gilmore was heading to Gilmore Construction's HQ when he was kidnapped on Thursday, police said ( Google Maps/Gilmore Construction )

Gilmore was restrained with zip ties and had a bag placed on his head, as his cell phone and smartwatch were put in a signal-blocking bag to avoid being tracked, per the arrest report.

After being transferred to a truck, the victim was driven into the desert where he was again struck before being placed on his knees with a gun held to the back of his head, authorities said.

“It was at that moment, he believed he was going to die,” the arrest report stated.

After removing his hood, Gilmore allegedly recognized Costa – whom he had known for about 12 years.

Police said Costa gave Gilmore an ultimatum: the “good option,” which involved telling the IRS that the money was “given as a gift or investment for a business” to get Marabella’s charges dropped; or the “bad option” which involved Gilmore’s whole family being murdered in front of him.

Taunting the victim, Costa allegedly pulled out a knife and claimed that he “assisted cartel,” police said.

After pleading with Costa, Gilmore was allowed to speak to his father and business partner about “fixing” the situation, according to the arrest report. The defendant said he would “forever be indebted” to Gilmore.

The victim was driven to M Resort, a spa and casino on Las Vegas Boulevard, where his Porsche was parked. Despite his fears, Glmore decided to notify the police.

Costa’s bail was set at $1.5 million on Saturday, according to court records.