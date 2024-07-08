Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Boeing will plead guilty to a fraud charge in order to avoid a criminal trial over two fatal 737 MAX crashes, in a deal which the families of the victims have criticised as a “slap on the wrist”.

The company has agreed to pay a fine of $243.6m to resolve a US Justice Department investigation into two incidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia over a five-month period in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people, the government said in a court filing on Sunday.

The settlement, which still requires a judge’s approval, drew swift criticism from victims’ families who wanted Boeing to face a trial and suffer harsher financial consequences.

Federal prosecutors gave Boeing the choice last week of entering a guilty plea and paying a fine as part of its sentence or facing a trial on the felony criminal charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The American aerospace giant is accused of deceiving regulators who approved the airplane and its pilot training requirements.

The Justice Department’s investigation has deepened an ongoing crisis engulfing Boeing since a mid-flight window blow-out in January exposed continuing safety and quality issues at the planemaker.

A guilty plea potentially threatens the company’s ability to secure lucrative government contracts with the likes of the US Defense Department and Nasa, although it could seek waivers.