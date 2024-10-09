Mystery as woman’s body found stuffed inside bag by Las Vegas police

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Las Vegas police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found stuffed in a bag near the city’s Harry Reid International Airport.

Officials responded to a report of a possible deceased person in a residential neighborhood near Spencer Street and East Reno Avenue close to Downtown Las Vegas around 4am on October 3.

Police say they found a woman, identified as Kristen Avelar, 46, inside a luggage bag near an apartment complex, officials said in a news release. Responding medical personnel declared the woman dead at the scene.

The department’s homicide department subsequently took over the investigation. Police did not provide any additional information on the case. It’s not clear what the woman’s cause of death was.

Avelar appeared to be the mother of three children, based on her Facebook profile. Her last post is dated 14 June 2022. She had asked for help contacting her children, who she said she hadn’t spoken to for over 60 days.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office says that the cause and manner of Avelar’s death are still pending and that the autopsy could take up to 90 days to complete.

Police are asking the public to report any leads or information about the case. Individuals are being asked to contact the homicide department at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.