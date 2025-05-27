Horror as families celebrating Memorial Day by South Carolina river find body

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Families trying to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend at a South Carolina campground were shocked when a body was located nearby.

On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff's Department's deputies responded to a call reporting the discovery of a dead body. The human remains were found near the Bates Bridge boat landing near Highway 601 and the Congaree River, according to local broadcaster WIS.

Olivia Holbrook told the broadcaster that she and her family were camping nearby and left their site to buy more supplies. When they returned, they found a large police presence at the nearby boat landing.

“It was tough because that’s someone’s child, that person could have kids. Somebody at the end of the day lost their child,” she told the broadcaster.

open image in gallery A drone flies over the waters of Congaree River in Columbia in South Carolina during adverse weather. A body was found along by the river over Memorial Day weekend. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Holbrook said she saw many of the first responders heading down river toward a sand bar popular with visitors to the river.

“At least 20, they were filled from here and the parking lot, there was a fire truck, EMS, they put in three DNR boats and a county fire boat," she told WIS.

When officers returned to the area near the campsite, they reportedly told her that they had discovered a body, though they did not "tell me the condition or anything until after the fact."

She said that police advised her to get her stepson "out of here."

The event is now under investigation by RCSD, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, who were all present at the scene, according to ABC Columbia.

An autopsy will be performed by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The Independent has requested comment from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.