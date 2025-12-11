Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Florida man who crashed stolen BMW told cops that he ‘teleported’ into it during arrest

Calvin Curtis-Johnson says he was teleported in a convertable BMW before crashing the vehicle

Olivia Ireland
Thursday 11 December 2025 05:27 EST
Florida man who crashed stolen BMW told cops that he 'teleported' into it during arrest

An unhoused man who stole a BMW and crashed it while driving 130mph claims he teleported into the vehicle while authorities arrested the man.

On Monday, Calvin Curtis-Johnson, 36, crashed the convertible car at Ormond Beach, a city about an hour away from Orlando in Florida.

The car was allegedly stolen while its owner was walking his dog in a nearby park.

Calvin Curtis-Johnson, 36, speaking to police after claiming ‘teleportation’
Calvin Curtis-Johnson, 36, speaking to police after claiming ‘teleportation’ (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Police body camera footage shows the man telling officers he left the car keys in the unlocked vehicle.

Another witness told police he saw a man who appeared confused get into the car, FOX35 Orlando reported.

“He kept asking for a light,” the witness said.

“I thought, how does he have a BMW if he doesn’t even have a lighter for a cigarette?”

While the sheriffs were investigating the car theft, they received information that a BMW had crashed at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 1 and Plantation Oaks Boulevard in Ormond Beach.

The crumbled up BMW with Calvin Curtis-Johnson beside the car
The crumbled up BMW with Calvin Curtis-Johnson beside the car (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Body camera footage from a Volusia Sheriff shows Curtis-Johnson on the side of the road with blood running down his face, as the sheriff walks up to him he says “I don’t know how I got in the car”.

When the sheriff asked Curtis-Johnson where he got the car from, the 36-year-old said he did not know.

"I don't know, I don't know, it's common," Johnson replied. "I teleported."

The entire front of the car, a 2018 BMW Convertible 230i, which is worth about $25,000, can be seen crumpled up and smashed.

While Curtis-Johnson was being arrested, he thanked the sheriff as he was being handcuffed.

“You saved me from the aliens,” he said.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Johnson was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and was put under police guard while being treated for his injuries.

After he was cleared, Curtis-Johnson was set to be taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in