An unhoused man who stole a BMW and crashed it while driving 130mph claims he teleported into the vehicle while authorities arrested the man.

On Monday, Calvin Curtis-Johnson, 36, crashed the convertible car at Ormond Beach, a city about an hour away from Orlando in Florida.

The car was allegedly stolen while its owner was walking his dog in a nearby park.

open image in gallery Calvin Curtis-Johnson, 36, speaking to police after claiming ‘teleportation’ ( Volusia Sheriff's Office )

Police body camera footage shows the man telling officers he left the car keys in the unlocked vehicle.

Another witness told police he saw a man who appeared confused get into the car, FOX35 Orlando reported.

“He kept asking for a light,” the witness said.

“I thought, how does he have a BMW if he doesn’t even have a lighter for a cigarette?”

While the sheriffs were investigating the car theft, they received information that a BMW had crashed at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 1 and Plantation Oaks Boulevard in Ormond Beach.

open image in gallery The crumbled up BMW with Calvin Curtis-Johnson beside the car ( Volusia Sheriff's Office )

Body camera footage from a Volusia Sheriff shows Curtis-Johnson on the side of the road with blood running down his face, as the sheriff walks up to him he says “I don’t know how I got in the car”.

When the sheriff asked Curtis-Johnson where he got the car from, the 36-year-old said he did not know.

"I don't know, I don't know, it's common," Johnson replied. "I teleported."

The entire front of the car, a 2018 BMW Convertible 230i, which is worth about $25,000, can be seen crumpled up and smashed.

While Curtis-Johnson was being arrested, he thanked the sheriff as he was being handcuffed.

“You saved me from the aliens,” he said.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Johnson was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and was put under police guard while being treated for his injuries.

After he was cleared, Curtis-Johnson was set to be taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.