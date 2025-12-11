Florida man who crashed stolen BMW told cops that he ‘teleported’ into it during arrest
Calvin Curtis-Johnson says he was teleported in a convertable BMW before crashing the vehicle
An unhoused man who stole a BMW and crashed it while driving 130mph claims he teleported into the vehicle while authorities arrested the man.
On Monday, Calvin Curtis-Johnson, 36, crashed the convertible car at Ormond Beach, a city about an hour away from Orlando in Florida.
The car was allegedly stolen while its owner was walking his dog in a nearby park.
Police body camera footage shows the man telling officers he left the car keys in the unlocked vehicle.
Another witness told police he saw a man who appeared confused get into the car, FOX35 Orlando reported.
“He kept asking for a light,” the witness said.
“I thought, how does he have a BMW if he doesn’t even have a lighter for a cigarette?”
While the sheriffs were investigating the car theft, they received information that a BMW had crashed at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 1 and Plantation Oaks Boulevard in Ormond Beach.
Body camera footage from a Volusia Sheriff shows Curtis-Johnson on the side of the road with blood running down his face, as the sheriff walks up to him he says “I don’t know how I got in the car”.
When the sheriff asked Curtis-Johnson where he got the car from, the 36-year-old said he did not know.
"I don't know, I don't know, it's common," Johnson replied. "I teleported."
The entire front of the car, a 2018 BMW Convertible 230i, which is worth about $25,000, can be seen crumpled up and smashed.
While Curtis-Johnson was being arrested, he thanked the sheriff as he was being handcuffed.
“You saved me from the aliens,” he said.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Johnson was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and was put under police guard while being treated for his injuries.
After he was cleared, Curtis-Johnson was set to be taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.