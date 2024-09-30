Blogger ‘obsessed with toxins’ admits poisoning her husband

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An Iowa woman who had previously blogged about harmful chemicals and other toxins has pleaded guilty to poisoning her husband.

Daisy Zantjer, 39, of Pleasantville, admitted to “administering a harmful substance, on two separate occasions, called tetrahydrozoline hydrochloride to her husband Allan Zantjer, in July of 2023,” according to charging documents obtained by Law&Crime.

She was charged in August with two counts of administering harmful substances and two counts of domestic abuse causing bodily injury, according to Marion County court records. On Thursday, Zantjer pleaded guilty to all counts.

Authorities said Zantjer “committed domestic assault” against her husband “by giving him Tetrahydrozoline in his drink without his knowledge,” according to the documents.

Her husband was hospitalized as a result of the alleged poisonings but survived.

According to Poison Control, ingesting tetrahydrozoline hydrochloride can lead to sleepiness, low blood pressure and a dangerously slow heart rate.

Charging documents revealed that Zantjer had previously blogged on LinkedIn about the dangers of chemicals and toxins in everyday household products.

The blogger “appears to be” the same woman who was arrested for poisoning her husband, Pleasantville Police Chief Joe Mrstik previously told Law&Crime.

In one of the blog posts dated October 30, 2018, Zantjer wrote: “I am a Christian woman who wants to do right by her family and part of that is keeping them free from harmful chemicals and other toxins that could destroy their body.”

In another post dated November 2018, she wrote: “It’s like feeding someone arsenic. It’s not going to kill that person right away. It’s killing them slowly.”

“I want to see others who care about themselves join me in being toxic free and financially free,” another post reads. “If you decide you want to transfer to spending a toxic free and organic store, feel free to message me and I will give you my website.”

Zantjer was arrested on July 20.

Her bond was reduced from $12,000 to $6,000 following her guilty plea on Thursday. Her sentencing is set for November 7.