An Ohio woman has been convicted of the fatal stabbing of a three-year-old boy who was sitting in a grocery trolley outside a supermarket in suburban Cleveland.

Bionca Ellis, 34, from Cleveland, was found guilty on Wednesday following a week-long trial. She faces sentencing on 27 October by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Russo, who will determine whether she receives life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.

The verdict covers nine criminal counts, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, child endangering, and aggravated theft, stemming from the attack on 3 June 2024.

The incident killed Julian Wood and left his mother injured, according to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley. Ms Ellis has been held on a $5 million bond since her indictment last year.

Authorities said Ellis entered the Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted armed with two knives that she had stolen from the Volunteers of America Thrift Store next door. They said she spotted Julian and his mother, Margot Wood, near the front and followed them into the parking lot.

open image in gallery Bionca Ellis, 32, center right, appears in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio, in the stabbing death of 3-year-old Julian Wood in a grocery store parking lot in June. (Cory Shaffer/Cleveland.com via AP, File)

The mother was about to load her groceries into her vehicle when Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing the toddler twice, in an attack that took less than five seconds, before walking away. The boy died at a hospital while Margot Wood was treated for a stab wound to her shoulder. Prosecutors said she suffered that injury as she tried to pull the boy out of the cart during the attack.

Ellis' defense attorneys had entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Margot Wood and Jared Wood, the toddler's father, delivered a statement to reporters after the verdict thanking the community for its support.

“Everybody that’s visited him, commented, sent love, we appreciate you guys so much,” Margot Wood said. “This was for him today.”