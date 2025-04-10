The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Houston man who spent more than 20 years in prison on drug-related charges was released after receiving clemency from former President Joe Biden – but has now been put back behind bars over a "clerical error."

Ronald Lymuel was convicted in 2005 for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. He spent 20 years in prison, and was granted clemency during Biden's final days in office. The clemency order was part of a broad order addressing the prison sentences of individuals who were incarcerated on non-violent drug charges.

Lymuel was released on February 9. His mother met him at the jail, wrapping him in a hug within the first moments of his release from prison, his family said. His siblings, children and grandchildren were all in attendance to greet him back into the world.

Tiy Bilbo, his sister, told NBC 2 Houston she couldn't describe the feeling of getting her brother back.

"Being able to hug him, and him being able to see his kids and his grandkids. He could start his life again,” she said.

Two weeks later, on February 23, Lymuel received a call from the Federal Bureau of Prisons informing him that a "clerical error" had been the cause of his premature release, and he was ordered to turn himself back in immediately.

When reached for comment, the Federal Bureau of Prison said there was little information it could provide due to safety and privacy concerns.

His sister said she sobbed after hearing the news.

"Like, they said my brother had to go back. It’s just like, how? Like, how can they just take somebody back?” she told the broadcaster. "We thought he was free, and then the system just yanked it back."

The rest of the family was devastated as well.

Brent Mayr, an attorney representing Lymuel, said the development shocked him.

“I called his counselor and asked, ‘Is this really happening? What’s going on?’ And, of course, he said yes. He wouldn’t give me any details, but they said he needed to report back,” the attorney said.

Mayr said he was afraid that President Donald Trump’s determination to reverse anything done by Biden will result in Lymuel — and potentially others who had their sentences commuted — being forced to return to prison after brief periods of freedom.

Bilbo said her brother had already been making plans to make the most of his future and his freedom.

“This is the worst. You talk about a rollercoaster of emotions, they were just getting used to being together again, and then this happens," Mayr said.

According to his attorney, Lymuel followed all of the rules imposed on him by the clemency order, which included meeting with his probation officer regularly.

Lymuel's family is fighting to get him released again, and is petitioning to have him placed on in-home confinement until his release is finalized. As of this report the Bureau of Prisons has not replied to the family.

The agency released a statement acknowledging the controversy.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, the Federal Bureau of Prisons does not discuss the conditions of confinement of any incarcerated individual, including release plans or reasons for changes in release plans," the statement said.

Bilbo has also sent Trump a certified letter pleading her family's case.

“We can’t let this happen to anyone else,” she said. “It’s not just about Ronald; it’s about everyone who’s been wronged by a system that’s supposed to protect them.