Three suspects accused of brutally murdering a gay man in Arizona allegedly sent photos of his mutilated body to his family.

Bernardo Pantaleon, 30, was found dead in a Phoenix park with investigators saying that he was shot and his body mutilated.

His family say that he was found naked, beaten and tortured, with detectives urging them not to see his body in such a horrific condition.

Pantaleon was known to wear glamorous clothing and his family says that he was the victim of a hate crime.

The suspects, Leonardo Santiago, 21, Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21, and Jose Rodriguez, 20, were arrested on Saturday and are being held on bonds ranging from $500,000 to $2m.

Jose Rodriguez, Leonardo Santiago and Manuel Carrasco Calderon (MCSO)

All of the suspects face first-degree murder charges and are reportedly connected to the North Side 15th Avenue street gang, reported The Arizona Republic.

Police say that the suspects, who are all in their early 20s, planned to rob the victim and then kill him, reported KPHO-TV.

Investigators say they have reviewed social media messages between the suspects in which they planned the attack.

“Some made derogatory remarks regarding the victim’s sexuality and a derogatory statement about homosexuals not being allowed,” in Phoenix’s northside, according to a probable cause statement.

Court records state that Mr Santiago allegedly told police he had killed the victim due to “an unwanted advance that made him uncomfortable.”

A fourth suspect, Christopher Ibarra, 21, was arrested on Monday, reported 3TV. Authorities have not revealed any details on Mr Ibarra’s alleged involvement.