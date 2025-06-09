The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

At least one person has reportedly been killed after a shooting near the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X: “We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”

The department’s homicide unit is set to provide an update at 1:45am local time on Monday (9:45 UK time).

More follows on this breaking news story....