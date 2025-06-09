Bellagio fountains shooting: ‘One dead’ after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas strip
At least one person has reportedly been killed after a shooting near the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X: “We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”
The department’s homicide unit is set to provide an update at 1:45am local time on Monday (9:45 UK time).
More follows on this breaking news story....