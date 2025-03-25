The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A frantic police chase claimed the life of a “radiant soul” and left her fiancé in critical condition in the Bay Area this past weekend.

Vilamalia Polina Tuipulotu, 22, and her fiancé Beaux Tagaloa, 23, were on their way home from a party Sunday night when their SUV was struck by an armed suspect attempting to evade California Highway Patrol officers in a high-speed police chase.

According to CHP officials, the suspect, who was “armed with a stolen handgun,” was observed driving at speeds of over 100 mph along Highway 4 at around 12:41 a.m. in the community of Pittsburg, 60 miles east of San Francisco.

The collision is understood to have occurred around 12:45 a.m. after the driver of a stolen gray Infiniti sedan collided with the pair.

CHP officers began chasing the vehicle as it turned off the highway at Railroad Avenue and headed towards Pittsburg. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect ran a red light, continuing the pursuit.

Suddenly, the hectic chase came to a halt when the armed driver collided with Tuipulotu and Tagaloa – roughly a minute after it sped off from the lights.

Vilamalia Polina Tuipulotu, 22, ‘was pronounced deceased at the scene’ according to CHP ( gofundme )

Tuipulotu was killed in the crash, but her fiancé, Tagaloa, a former University of California football star, suffered critical injuries and remains in hospital, according to family.

Recently, Tagaloa has been working as a coach for the Diablo Valley College Football team.

According to his social media, the pair became engaged in February 2025 and were due to marry this summer.

A heartfelt tribute to the young woman was left on a GoFundMe page in her memory.

“Polina was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was the best little sister, daughter, and aunt that anyone could ask for. She was loved by everyone who knew her because of her spirit. She was also preparing to marry the love of her life this summer.”

The family shared that they were asking for donations to help cover the funeral costs of their unexpected loss.

“This was a very unexpected event that has altered our lives forever. We deeply appreciate all of you; all donations will go towards her funeral expenses”, they shared.

County Protocol has reportedly been initiated, meaning that the Pittsburg Police Department is heading the criminal investigation into the suspect, and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the entire incident, confirmed CHP.