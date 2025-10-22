Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman was allegedly kidnapped, raped, beaten, and sexually trafficked over six days after first connecting with him on Facebook Dating in June this year, according to the East Palo Alto Police Department.

The woman agreed to meet 30-year-old Devin Budd at the Oakland Coliseum Station, close to the former home of the Oakland Athletics.

He then took her to a hotel in Alameda, where he is alleged to have repeatedly raped her, forced her into prostitution under threat of violence, and beaten her so severely she lost a tooth. The abuse became so extreme that it led to hotel staff inquiring about the state of the bloody room.

According to the East Bay Times, the six-day ordeal came to an end when the woman mouthed “help me” to a passing police officer, who then told the woman – named in court documents only as Jane Doe – to remove her sunglasses and ski-mask, revealing “horrifying injuries”, including broken bones in her face, both eyes bruised and swollen shut, and a missing tooth.

Budd was arrested and has been charged with human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse, and assault.

The woman agreed to meet the man at Oakland Coliseum Station ( Creative Commons )

During the six days of torture, Budd allegedly got her high on cocaine and made her solicit for sex work on the corner of International Boulevard in the city while he watched.

Budd had also taken her cellphone from her and threatened her with further violence if she didn’t acquiesce to his demands, telling her, “don’t make me kill you”, a preliminary court hearing heard.

Budd has been jailed without bail and has a court date set for November.

Jane Doe told the court that Budd had provided condoms and instructed her how much to charge “customers,” but that the cocaine he was giving her had fogged her memory of the ordeal.

“I have never done anything like this. I’m not that type of person,” she told the court, adding that whenever she was waiting for men to buy her services, Budd was always watching from across the street, or somewhere else nearby.

“He was for my protection,” the woman told the hearing.

“Did you feel that he was able to protect you?” Deputy District Attorney Alexis Causey asked her.

“He was the only one harming me, so no, not really,” she replied.

He was initially charged with torture, but that charge was dropped at the hearing.

Nonetheless, Budd faces multiple felony counts, including rape, battery, human trafficking, and violation of parole, as he had been released from prison last year, but was also arrested twice in the two previous months, after allegedly beating, choking, and sexually assaulting a woman in Fremont, California.

However, that case was dropped due to “lack of evidence”, the East Bay Times reported.

A month before that, records show Budd was accused of attacking a woman, who reported that he “started punching her in the face an unknown number of times”, but the case was again dismissed when the victim did not follow up on her initial report.

Budd was given a four-year prison sentence in 2022 for domestic violence in Sacramento, but was released in 2024.

He is also a suspect in a case regarding the sexual assault of a disabled woman, whom he allegedly instructed to steal items from Target, and then later “choked her with his hands” during a sexual assault. Despite Budd’s DNA reportedly being a match for the alleged assault, charges were never filed.