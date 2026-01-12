Teen accused of killing woman, 18, after she blocked her on TikTok

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A snub on TikTok allegedly sparked a deadly confrontation that ended with an 18-year-old woman being fatally shot in her Baton Rouge home.

Officers responded to Columbus Dunn Drive on Thursday afternoon where they found Kassidy Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. She was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Paulasia Banks, 19, was arrested later that same day and charged with first-degree murder.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Advocate, Jackson answered a knock at the door and that’s when Banks and two men allegedly forced their way into the house.

Banks, who confronted Jackson after discovering she had blocked her on TikTok, also demanded to know why she had not heard from Jackson between noon and 1:30 p.m. that day, police said.

open image in gallery Paulasia Banks, 19, is accused of killing a woman after she blocked her on TikTok ( Baton Rouge Police Department )

A fight reportedly broke out between Banks and Jackson’s other girlfriend, who was not identified, who was then able to get away in order to check on a child in another part of the home. Moments later, the girlfriend allegedly heard a gunshot and returned to find Jackson on the floor.

Banks and the two men fled the scene in a vehicle registered to Banks and did not attempt to help Jackson, according to police.

In a police interview, Banks told investigators that she had confronted Jackson in the kitchen but Jackson had managed to push her out of the house and shut the door. Banks went on to say that she then fired through the door, striking Jackson, according to the affidavit.

Banks also claimed that she and Jackson had been dating for several months. But the other girlfriend told police the two were not in a relationship.

Banks was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.