Three people were found stabbed to death inside a Los Angeles County home and a family member has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victims, who were killed just a day after Christmas, were identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Rona Nate, 44; Paul Sebastian Manangan, 16; and Mia Chantelle Narvaez, 8, according to ABC7.

A 23-year-old man who was related to the victims and lived at the Baldwin Park home was arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His name has not been released.

Police responded to the house on Bogart Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance. Several neighbors reported seeing a girl running from the house.

“You heard the little girl screaming coming out and crying for help, saying, ‘Someone call 911. My brother stabbed my mom in the back, I saw blood,’” said neighbor Nathan Garcia.

The three victims found dead in the Baldwin Park home on Thursday have been identified ( ABC7 )

When officers arrived, they found three bodies inside the house. All three had multiple stab wounds to their upper body, sheriff’s Lt. Michael Modica said.

A man who was later identified as the suspect tried to drive away and crashed in a nearby cul-de-sac where he was detained, police said.

Investigators say the man is related to the family, but did not release additional details about how they are related nor did they offer a possible motive for the stabbings.

“Out of respect for the family of the victims, the exact relationships will not be released at this time,” the sheriff’s department said.

Several other children were in the home at the time of the killings, according to the sheriff’s department, but no injuries were reported.

The case will be reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.