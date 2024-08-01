Three-month-old baby is shot in Walgreens parking lot when dad went to buy formula

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A three-month-old baby has been shot in what community leaders believe to be a targeted and gang-related shooting while his family was on a store run to buy baby formula.

Baby Jeremiah Carlos is currently in the ICU undergoing intensive medical treatment after he was shot in the chest over the weekend in Little Village, Chicago, while in a Walgreens parking lot, police said.

The baby has been connected to many tubes and IVs and is due to have multiple surgeries, continuous medical care, and therapy after the tragic incident, a fundraising page set up for the young boy and his family stated.

The family has since told local news outlets on Sunday that Jeremiah’s condition is improving and is stable. However, remains in the ICU at Stroger Hospital.

“While simply out for a store run to get baby formula, this unfortunate and senseless act of violence occurred and turned our family’s worlds upside down. We are now facing a devastating crisis,” the fundraising page stated.

Police said that the baby was in the car with his father in the 3100 block of West 26th Street on Saturday afternoon, around 4.30pm, when two armed men opened fire on the Chevrolet Camaro, leaving the vehicle peppered with bullet holes.

The Chevrolet Camaro that the family drove to Walgreens on Saturday was left with multiple bullet holes after a shooting attack. The baby was shot in the chest and remains in hospital, while his father sustained multiple shots to his body ( ABC7 )

A police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times said that the two men exited a brown, older-looking SUV and were armed with a green rifle and a handgun.

The Little Village Community Council, who spoke at a conference on behalf of the victim’s family, said the shooting was targeted and gang-related, CBS reported.

The baby’s father, a 21-year-old who has not been named, was shot multiple times but has been released from hospital, the outlet said. However, fear still prevails in the family.

“There has been pictures of the father put on Facebook pages that are gang-related, showing that he was not killed, and if you guys want to finish the job, you know, this is what he looks like,” said Chela Garcia, of the Little Village Community Council.

The family also added on the fundraising page that after this, they “don’t want to go back to our neighborhood where this tragedy happened.”

“Your kindness and generosity will help us give Jeremiah the best chance at not only a safe and healthy recovery but a safer environment and neighborhood to be in moving forward for him and his big brother, Christian,” they added.

Police surveying the area where the shooting took place. No arrests have been made at this time ( CBS Chicago )

The GoFundMe page, which is just over halfway into its $10,000 goal as of Thursday, is raising money for Jeremiah’s mounting medical bills and daily necessities for the family while both parents are out of work during this difficult time.

Area Four detectives from the Chicago Police Department are investigating. There appears to be no arrests at this time.

“This is a young couple, just started building a family, and they’re in need of our support,” said Enrique Baltazar, with the Little Village Community Council. “It’s gonna be a long road for him to recover. The family is just praying he gets out of the hospital.”

The Independent has contacted the Chicago Police Department for further information.