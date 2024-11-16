Police say baby boy found dead in alleyway was dropped from fourth floor window

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A newborn boy was found dead in a Los Angeles alleyway after police say he was dropped from the fourth-floor window of a building.

The baby was found early Thursday morning in the Skid Row neighborhood of downtown LA, also home to one of the largest stable homeless populations in the country.

Fire responders received the call at 5:27 a.m. and pronounced the newborn dead at the scene. Police believe the baby was dropped from the building shortly after it had been born.

Investigators located a woman who had been transferred to a nearby hospital for pelvic bleeding a few hours before the baby was discovered. The woman was detained for questioning and released pending further investigation, police said.

No other information was immediately available.