One-year-old found dead in a car after relative forgets to drop them off at daycare

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A one-year-old was found dead in a vehicle outside of a Florida middle school after a relative allegedly forgot to take the child to daycare.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Sumter Middle School around 4:20 p.m. Friday, where they found the 15-month-old baby dead inside the car, according to a press release.

The baby was unintentionally left in the car by a family member, an investigation revealed.

This family member, who was not identified, was supposed to drop the baby off at daycare on Friday, but forgot and went to the middle school instead.

Hours later, the child was found dead in the car.

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed to date, and the relative has not been named.

“This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the family of the child,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear why the relative was at the school or their relationship with the vicitm. No names have been released in the case.