One-year-old found dead in a car after relative forgets to drop them off at daycare

An investigation revealed the baby was unintentionally left in the car by a family member

Andrea Cavallier
Monday 04 November 2024 16:19
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Friday about a dead child in a car outside South Sumter Middle School. The child was left in the car instead of being taken to daycare (PA Archive)

A one-year-old was found dead in a vehicle outside of a Florida middle school after a relative allegedly forgot to take the child to daycare.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Sumter Middle School around 4:20 p.m. Friday, where they found the 15-month-old baby dead inside the car, according to a press release.

The baby was unintentionally left in the car by a family member, an investigation revealed.

This family member, who was not identified, was supposed to drop the baby off at daycare on Friday, but forgot and went to the middle school instead.

Hours later, the child was found dead in the car.

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed to date, and the relative has not been named.

“This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the family of the child,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear why the relative was at the school or their relationship with the vicitm. No names have been released in the case.

