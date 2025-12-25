Plastic surgeon arrested and accused of performing operation while intoxicated

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Authorities in Texas have charged a local plastic surgeon with performing an operation while under the influence.

In a press release on Monday, the Sugar Land Police Department on the southwestern outskirts of Houston said it had arrested Dr. Azul Jaffer earlier that day and booked him into the local county jail.

Dr. Jaffer was indicted on December 15 by a Fort Bend County grand jury for "performing surgery while intoxicated", which is a felony.

According to the indictment, the surgery happened on August 12 and placed an unknown patient "at a substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm."

No further details were available as of Wednesday,.

Azul Jaffer in a mugshot released by Texas police ( Sugar Land Police Department )

Jaffer's website advertises numerous cosmetic and medical procedures including facelifts, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, male breast reduction, hair loss therapy, and vaginoplasties.

"Don't settle for less than the best," the website boasts. "As a double board-certified plastic surgeon known for his precision and artistry, we ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care regarding facial, breast, and body procedures.

"Dr. Jaffer is committed to providing patients with natural-looking results tailored to their desired outcomes. Patient safety and satisfaction are always our top priority."

According to The Houston Chronicle, Jaffer got his medical license in Texas in 2009. In 2022, one of his patients filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting her during a breast augmentation that year, which is still ongoing.

Houston Methodist Hospital, which reportedly once employed or contracted with Jaffer, told local broadcaster Fox 26: "We can confirm this physician’s privileges were immediately suspended as soon as we learned of the indictment, pending further investigation.

"He has not performed any surgeries at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital for several years."

The Independent has asked Jaffer’s clinic for comment.